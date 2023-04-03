Swan Hellenic France Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship SH Diana
Photo Credit: Michael Dalke
Zodiac for wet landing on the beach (AWESOME)
Photo Credit: Michael Dalke
SH Diana
Photo Credit: Michael Dalke
Observation Lounge
Photo Credit: GDNRDY
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
4 reviews

1-4 of 4 Swan Hellenic France Cruise Reviews

Swan Hellenic Perfection

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Adrian n Lindsay
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We cruised for ten days on Swan Hellenic (Vega) from Lisbon, Portugal to Spain, France, and finally Portsmouth UK. I'm not a very experienced cruiser but travelling on a small boat was a totally different experience than a huge one (previously traveled on 4k passenger ship... SH Vega 152). We loved it and won't go back to big ships. The level of service on our cruise was astounding. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Small ship enables visiting intimate ports

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
photoHobby24
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose the Thalassa Tours European Western Seaboard cruise because I wanted to improve my understanding of part of EU history; Thalassa Tours chose to partner with Swan Hellenic which turned out to be a great decision. The small size of the ship (max 192 passengers) allowed it to enter some small, “non-standard” ports that larger cruise ships ignore. As my primary goal was shore excursions, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

second time around

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
cbaum
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was my second cruise with swan Hellenic. Second one on the Vega. Did not think they could top the first one but they did. Extraordinary service, wonderful food and the friendliest crew imaginable made it another memorable cruise. The crew seemed to be so happy to be with you that they made you feel right at home. Cabin was roomy and beautiful , full size sliding glass door unto the balcony. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

State of the art ship!

Review for a Africa Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Jim C Jr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a cruise of a lifetime on the west coast of Africa. The Vega is a brand new ship that is as top notch as they come. The crew and staff were excellent throughout the voyage. We ran into a couple of days of seas that were impossible to get to shore on the zodiacs, but they scrambled and got other alternative things for us to do. You have to be prepared on an expedition for things to not ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

