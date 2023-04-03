Review for a Africa Cruise on SH Vega

This was a cruise of a lifetime on the west coast of Africa. The Vega is a brand new ship that is as top notch as they come. The crew and staff were excellent throughout the voyage. We ran into a couple of days of seas that were impossible to get to shore on the zodiacs, but they scrambled and got other alternative things for us to do. You have to be prepared on an expedition for things to not ...