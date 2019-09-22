  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean Stockholm Cruise Reviews

Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway
Picture of fjord in Flam, Norway
This was taken on the ship at sunset in the bar on the top deck
We thought this so clever and unusual just like all the other designs and thoughtfulness of the decor
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
539 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 539 Viking Ocean Stockholm Cruise Reviews

Even with COVID and itinerary changes, it was great.

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Guy de Boston
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Even with itinerary changes due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this trip was terrific. Yes, we were disappointed at the elimination of St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Tallinn, and some of the substitutes did not hold their level of interest, but overall it was still great. This was our second Viking cruise, and everything was perfect. The food is wonderful. Even their "non-specialty" ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Balcony

A perfect cruise, like all Viking cruises

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
northwest sailor
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Because of the world political situation the cruise itinerary had to be altered omitting St. Petersburg and Tallinn. But other delightful ports were substituted resulting in a wonderful experience. The meals were excellent in all of the venues. Cocktails in the Explorers' Lounge before dinner with entertainment by Zeus and views over the ship's bow was a pleasure. The entertainment in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
covergirl1300
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Iceland has always been on my bucket list and although our cruise missed the last 2 ports due to rough seas and high winds, I give this trip a 5 star review. Viking always goes beyond the expected in service and amenities. We had to stay within the Viking Bubble on this trip, and I understood that when I booked the trip. We will definitely go back to Iceland to do a little more exploring ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

"Viking Homelands"...Amazing ship, great ports, wonderful itinerary!

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jhdyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third Viking cruise. We had previously enjoyed two European River Cruises with Viking, and our initial Ocean Cruise, the "Viking Homelands", turned out to be a phenomenal experience. We selected this cruise because of the itinerary. The variety of ports offered was very appealing. Equally,as interesting as the ports we visited was the opportunity to experience different cultures, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Awesome Vikings Homelands Cruise

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
LarryRose
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have always wanted to visit the Baltic and this cruise was the perfect fit. We researched many other cruise lines and Viking offered the best itinerary. We joined the Vikings group on Facebook and read all of the reviews and found that many of the reviewers were repeat Vikings Cruisers who rated Viking as their preferred cruise line. The Jupiter was a new ship that received high ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

First Ocean Cruuse

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
NCCruiser49
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose the Viking Homelands Cruise, because Scandinavia was on my bucket list and I was impressed with Viking's ocean ships. I knew Viking's quality from 4 river cruises. The Jupiter is an amazingly beautiful vessel. Our cabin had amply storage and I enjoyed the balcony. The entire staff was outstanding. Onboard talent was impressive. We especially enjoyed the Elvis night. Food ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Excellent cities to visit and excellent tours in the Baltic Sea area.

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Linda Thompson
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Every detail about the Homelands Cruise was planned and carried out to an excellent standard. The use of Viking Air made getting from my home city to the city of embarkation very easy. I was met at the airport and taken by transport directly to the ship on time for the first day of the cruise. Embarkation ran smoothly and efficiently. Departing the ship at the end of the cruise also ran ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Exceeded my expectations

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
MikesRoadTrip
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I had only been on one cruise before and it was fine, but didn't leave me with a huge desire to go on another cruise anytime soon. My partner had never been on a cruise before. Both of us were blown away by our Viking Ocean Cruise experience. The ship is stunning and spotless. The food completely exceeded our expectations. The crew was incredible friendly and always smiling. I would go on another ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Viking Homeland - Scandinavian Cruise

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dk1461
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have always wanted to see this part of the world and this cruise gave me a sample of several countries. I have taken and loved 4 Viking River cruises and this Viking Homeland Ocean Cruise did not disappoint. The food, cabins, crew and service and most of the included tours were great. One disappointment was the fact that we only got 1 reservation in each of the special restaurants. I know that is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Amazing!!

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Ugo2dale
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I love the quiet, relaxing and stress free cruise! No lines or waiting for anything at all! No photographers or kids running around made us Viking loyalist! The ship was the cleanest in the entire fleet. Our other cruises were no where near the quality of Viking. The excursions were top notch and we enjoyed every one of them! Thank you so much! The only problem we had was no entertainment. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

