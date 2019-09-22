Even with itinerary changes due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this trip was terrific. Yes, we were disappointed at the elimination of St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Tallinn, and some of the substitutes did not hold their level of interest, but overall it was still great. This was our second Viking cruise, and everything was perfect. The food is wonderful. Even their "non-specialty" ...
Because of the world political situation the cruise itinerary had to be altered omitting St. Petersburg and Tallinn. But other delightful ports were substituted resulting in a wonderful experience. The meals were excellent in all of the venues. Cocktails in the Explorers' Lounge before dinner with entertainment by Zeus and views over the ship's bow was a pleasure. The entertainment in the ...
Iceland has always been on my bucket list and although our cruise missed the last 2 ports due to rough seas and high winds, I give this trip a 5 star review.
Viking always goes beyond the expected in service and amenities.
We had to stay within the Viking Bubble on this trip, and I understood that when I booked the trip.
We will definitely go back to Iceland to do a little more exploring ...
This was our third Viking cruise. We had previously enjoyed two European River Cruises with Viking, and our initial Ocean Cruise, the "Viking Homelands", turned out to be a phenomenal experience.
We selected this cruise because of the itinerary. The variety of ports offered was very appealing. Equally,as interesting as the ports we visited was the opportunity to experience different cultures, ...
My wife and I have always wanted to visit the Baltic and this cruise was the perfect fit. We researched many other cruise lines and Viking offered the best itinerary. We joined the Vikings group on Facebook and read all of the reviews and found that many of the reviewers were repeat Vikings Cruisers who rated Viking as their preferred cruise line. The Jupiter was a new ship that received high ...
I chose the Viking Homelands Cruise, because Scandinavia was on my bucket list and I was impressed with Viking's ocean ships. I knew Viking's quality from 4 river cruises. The Jupiter is an amazingly beautiful vessel. Our cabin had amply storage and I enjoyed the balcony. The entire staff was outstanding. Onboard talent was impressive. We especially enjoyed the Elvis night.
Food ...
Every detail about the Homelands Cruise was planned and carried out to an excellent standard. The use of Viking Air made getting from my home city to the city of embarkation very easy. I was met at the airport and taken by transport directly to the ship on time for the first day of the cruise. Embarkation ran smoothly and efficiently. Departing the ship at the end of the cruise also ran ...
I had only been on one cruise before and it was fine, but didn't leave me with a huge desire to go on another cruise anytime soon. My partner had never been on a cruise before. Both of us were blown away by our Viking Ocean Cruise experience. The ship is stunning and spotless. The food completely exceeded our expectations. The crew was incredible friendly and always smiling. I would go on another ...
Have always wanted to see this part of the world and this cruise gave me a sample of several countries. I have taken and loved 4 Viking River cruises and this Viking Homeland Ocean Cruise did not disappoint. The food, cabins, crew and service and most of the included tours were great. One disappointment was the fact that we only got 1 reservation in each of the special restaurants. I know that is ...
I love the quiet, relaxing and stress free cruise! No lines or waiting for anything at all! No photographers or kids running around made us Viking loyalist! The ship was the cleanest in the entire fleet. Our other cruises were no where near the quality of Viking. The excursions were top notch and we enjoyed every one of them! Thank you so much! The only problem we had was no entertainment. A ...