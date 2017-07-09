  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Stockholm to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Stockholm to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Stockholm - Lisbon - New York

Review for Insignia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
kjones121
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was not a Mediterranean Cruise as the lead-in shows. This was the last two segments (39 days) of an Around the World Cruise that started in January. We were on the first segment at the beginning and there were a significant number of changes and cancellations on that cruise along with serious COVID restrictions. We were booked on the original last two segments, Cape Town to New York. Since ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Highly disappointed

Review for Marina to Transatlantic

User Avatar
MHodges1456
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have been on many cruises, but decided to try Oceania for the first time. We just returned from the Baltic cruise onboard the Marina. For the positives, the ship is very pretty, nice size and the food is good...I wouldn't say fabulous. Several of the meals in the "specialty dining" couldn't even prepare a steak to medium rare. It was either to done, or still bleeding. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Stockholm to Transatlantic
Stockholm to Transatlantic Insignia Cruise Reviews
Stockholm to Transatlantic Insignia Cruise Reviews
Stockholm to Transatlantic Marina Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.