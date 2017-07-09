This was not a Mediterranean Cruise as the lead-in shows. This was the last two segments (39 days) of an Around the World Cruise that started in January. We were on the first segment at the beginning and there were a significant number of changes and cancellations on that cruise along with serious COVID restrictions. We were booked on the original last two segments, Cape Town to New York. Since ...
My husband and I have been on many cruises, but decided to try Oceania for the first time.
We just returned from the Baltic cruise onboard the Marina. For the positives, the ship is very pretty, nice size and the food is good...I wouldn't say fabulous. Several of the meals in the "specialty dining" couldn't even prepare a steak to medium rare. It was either to done, or still bleeding. The ...