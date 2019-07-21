  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Baltic Sea Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ArchieGunner
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Originally, we choose the cruise to visit Moscow, St Petersburg and Tallin but decided to go ahead with the revised itinerary to Berlin and Gdańsk. Arrival at the airport (Stockholm) was handled very well. We were met at the airport and our suitcases had already been collected. We were escorted to our private transfer and provided with towels and water. Embarkation through security and ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Somewhat disappointed as I expected WAY better than I experienced

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Isadoramorris
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I are cruise-a-holics. we have been on some 20 or more cruises and taken a variety of cruise ships. Now, we choose cruises based on the itinerary because we love to visit places we have never seen before. This cruise, however, my wife booked and informed that it will be unlike the others in that it is considered a foodie cruise and is more upscale than all the others cruises. So, I was ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very disappointing!

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
kathysea
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We choose Oceania because it was supposed to be an above average cruise line. Last year we had taken a Celebrity cruise and were disappointed, so decided to spend more money for higher quality. We were traveling with my sister and her husband. We were allowed to sign up for the "Speciality" restaurants 2 weeks before departure. The only times available were after 8:30, so the only restaurant ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Bitterly disappointed

Review for Marina to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Jeannie Gee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it fitted in with the dates of our round the world itinerary and it was an opportunity to visit ports we've never been to before. We were a little surprised that this company charges approximately 1/3 more than previous cruises we've taken in similar categories but, we were constantly assured by all the advertising before travelling, that it was "the finest cuisine ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Better than I expected

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
RicksClan 2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the 3 days in St Petersburg, adding a few days before in Copenhagen, and after with Stockholm, Norway in a nutshell, and Bergen. A long trip. Ports Stockholm Was so Hot! We enjoyed our Steves walking tours and meeting with a friend from home for lunch before he went home the next day. Lots to see and do, ran out of time. Helsinki- cold. Steves walking tour. ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Good food & crew, but the company is lousy.

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jacksonthego
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

First let me say that my wife and I are not active cruisers, having taken fewer than 8 in our 50 years together. We prefer to plan our own trips and see things on our own. We chose the Baltic cruise on RCI because of the 3 days in St. Petersburg and we didn't want to try Russia on our own. It was a mistake we will not make again. If we ever cruise again, it will not be with RCI. Embarkation ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Excellent Itinerary, Decent Ship

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
HappySnaps
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this Baltic Sea cruise because of the itinerary, especially because it spent 3 days in St. Petersburg and included a stop in Riga, Latvia (other cruise lines did not stop here). Having been on many cruises, on other cruise lines, here's my impression about RCCL Serenade of the Seas: Check-in and embarkation is a breeze providing you have done all of the registration online and ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great with overnight ports

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
Netty46
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise mainly to see St Petersburg, Estonia, Stockholm and Copenhagen. Excellent to have the overnights in Stockholm and Copenhagen and especially two nights in St Petersburg. We found both the embarkation and disembarkation went well for us and I didn't hear anyone we spoke to complaining about it. Found the ship easy to navigate and liked that there are not too many people on ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Enjoyable trip

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Romac72
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We’d booked the Mediterranean cruise onboard Freedom of the Seas & wanted to try out the Baltic & Russia cruise with Royal Caribbean. We found the ship smaller but enjoyable but having been on the larger ship Freedom of the Seas it felt like a downgrade. No soda dispenser machine & awkward to be asking at a bar for soda top ups. Highlight was the cinema & the excellent movies. Hardly anyone ever ...
Sail Date: July 2019

A wonderful vacation for a family that's been on many!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Pcfriar11
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We’re a family of six that had a most lovely time aboard the Serenade of the Seas for a 7 night voyage across the Baltic Sea. Our trip began with a little bit of conflict as one of our suitcases did not make it to Stockholm. Onboard the Serenade, Jasmine was most helpful by calling us every day, several times a day, to tell us of the latest whereabouts of the bag. She really went above and ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

