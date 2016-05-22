  • Newsletter
Stockholm to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
16 reviews

16 Stockholm to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Viking ocean cruises are outstanding

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
RGarey133
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This ship, the level of comfort and individualized service, were incredible. Clean, elegant areas on the ship. Interesting tours and sightseeing events. Viking is known for really taking care of their passengers. My favorite destination on this trip was going to Norway and seeing the fjords. Although we would like to experience the entertainment, most shows started too late for us. However, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Amazing

Review for Viking Jupiter to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Renaev
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

this cruise is the BEST vacation I have taken to date. The ship was perfect. the ports and excursions were better then I could of hoped for. every port just got better and better. I highly recommend traveling Stockholm to Norway. the WOW factor of sailing into Norway is breathtaking. I tried to find something I would change and there was NOTHING. The crew was phenomenal the whole trip was! Food ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

The fjords of Norway should be on everyone's bucket list.

Review for Le Boreal to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
George 7
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to cruise around Norway. Also we had cruised with Seabourne and Silverseas and we decided to try a cruise with Ponant We enjoyed the cruise and found the atmosphere great and staff very friendly. This came all the way down from the Captain who was remarkably attentive seeing us off and welcoming us from onshore excursions. The entertainment on the boat was excellent and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great sites in the Northern Summer

Review for Le Boreal to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Chillimudcrab
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Weboarded in Stockholm after a three day stay there, we met the ship at the address stated on our paper work, we were greeted by the captain ( a very dry and funny guy) they're still looking for my luggage ( just joking) his crew who were absolutely fantastic. We had a cabin on deck 6 which was close to the main dining area, perfect for us. We chose the starboard side but in hindsight it ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

AWESOME! On-board service and on-shore tours

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
whatever2
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Our cise really was great. This was our second Viking Ocean Cruise, so we knew it would be. (We already had been on 7 Viking River Cruises, and have our 3rd Viking Ocean Cruise already booked :) . Viking takes care of you! We have cruised on numerous Viking River Cruises and were so happy that they added Ocean Cruises to their offerings. We booked this Viking Ocean Cruise even before we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Dream come true.

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
bankmemory
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had ask us to join them on this cruise and we thought it would be a dream come true to be able to see lands we never thought we would. Our ship was the Viking Star new to the Viking fleet and we were not disappointed. All crew members were so helpful and there to take care of all our needs sometimes before we knew we needed anything. The shore excursions were most enjoyable especially ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

The Best Is Still the Best

Review for Seabourn Quest to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
brittany12
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We booked the Baltic and the Fjords on what has been the best we've sailed on and therefore our favorite. Seabourn did not disappoint us. First time on the Quest, but we have sailed before on the identical sister ships the Odyssey and the Sojourn, as well on the baby sister, now sold, the beloved Spirit. The ship is only a few years old, beautifully designed and kept in prime condition inside and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Ocean Cruising on a great sized ship

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
anncea
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I and my husband had never been to the northern homeland countries but I have had Swedish and Norwegian nannies take care of my children as they were growing. I always heard so much about the beautiful scenery and knew the people were wonderful and these nannies still keep in contact and have come to visit. The New Viking Ocean ships are fantastic. The amenities, the staff and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Our first cruise

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
clbboone
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This cruise went to the Scandinavian countries and other ports of call I wanted to see. I was interested in a cruise and liked that this was a smaller ship with fewer people. Viking offered great prices at the time so chose them. I had heard great things about Viking form others that had used their river cruises. One of the best things I ever did. The ship was wonderful - the rooms had ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

The best we've ever taken. We'll be back!

Review for Viking Sea to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
taffer44
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have taken Viking river cruises and always had a wonderful time so we wanted to try one of the new ocean cruises. We weren't disappointed! The Viking staff and crew were amazing. They were always friendly and helpful. For example, one day we returned from an excursion during a rain storm and they were all lined up at the embarkation area holding umbrellas and forming a long tunnel for us to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

