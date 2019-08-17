Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Stale Ship and Food - Wonderful Service

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Bingosmama
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Service is top notch. Anything you ask for the staff will try to please you if they have the resources. Most are happy that you are here and want to please. The staff was the best part of a long 14 days: The food was disappointing. The best meal we had was in Prime 7 or off the ship. Setti Mare does ok, but don’t expect fresh pasta there. Compass Rose had some good options like salmon but their ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Cruise was wonderful, NCL Head Office and systems are horrible

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

User Avatar
Dancefloor
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise because of the destination and because we could stay for 3 back-to-back cruises shortly after 2 back-to-back cruises on the NCL Star. We have cruised with NCL many times and our experience this time was very consistent. The staff, especially some of the key managers, are wonderful friendly and very good at their jobs (for the most part). There are some who didn't get the memo ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

Stockholm - Lisbon - New York

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
kjones121
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was not a Mediterranean Cruise as the lead-in shows. This was the last two segments (39 days) of an Around the World Cruise that started in January. We were on the first segment at the beginning and there were a significant number of changes and cancellations on that cruise along with serious COVID restrictions. We were booked on the original last two segments, Cape Town to New York. Since ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Baltic Cruise

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Thursby
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise for the itinerary .....and also for St. Petersburg. This is our first cruise with Oceania and we have already booked another cruise for next year! So with that being said we can only say good things about Oceania Nautica. There is nothing negative to say....albeit the ship is being refurbished in a few months but the ship was still beautiful. Our stateroom was roomy, the bed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Overall pretty good,but I've had better.

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
lisak257
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The price was good and the date fit our schedule. The cabins are in need of an update, but they are due for one shortly. The tv needs to be across from the bed, instead of at a weird angle. Our room attendant was very good, and we could count on him to get it right. The restaurant servers were hit and miss. Some were excellent, and some clearly did not enjoy their jobs. The shows were pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Great Itinerary

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

User Avatar
hmolly
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did the 15 day Baltic cruise from Stockholm to Southampton. The itinerary was great and the shore excursions excellent. We choose not to take the long bus/train rides into Berlin, Paris or Brussels but instead enjoyed exploring the smaller cities near the ports. The Norwegian Spirit is in need of refurbishing but we didn't spend much time on it. The food was mediocre but adequate. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Great itinerary and staff- mixed review on dining room and excursions

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

User Avatar
GOTTATRAVEL40
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise for the 13 country itinerary in 15 days, knowing it would not be the relaxing cruise that we usually take. Very smooth embarking and debarkation. We liked the sized of the ship. We never felt there were 2000 people on board with the exception of a couple times at Raffles buffet. We were really expecting the worst of the SPirit as it is due to go for drydock in January. That ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Norwegian Spirit Baltic Cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

User Avatar
kudamm
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

First, our impression of the ship. The ship is not the newest or largest so usually it did not have priority to tie up a the closest piers and we almost always had to take a shuttle.The entire ship is decorated in a Chinese style. Even Cagney's steakhouse looks more like a Chinese restaurant than the Sushi Bar. La Trattoria is a section of the Raffles Buffet that is closed off in the evening ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Baltic Sea cruise 2019

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

User Avatar
Iuzzolino
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

What i understand is that this cruise was the first complete Baltic sea cruise in two years and that Oslo was included. The area is new to me and I was very interested in seeing the cities. I travel alone and was a little disappointed that NCL didn't have single cabins. The cruise was rather expensive, but I thought it might be worth it because of the excursions. I used the NCL internet site ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Fantastic Baltic itinerary and great solo get togethers

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

User Avatar
Mally900
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

When I saw the itinerary for this cruise I had to book immediately: Stockholm, St. Petersburg (2 nights), Tallinn, Klaipeda, Gdynia, Riga, Oslo, Copenhagen, Brussels, Le Havre, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Southampton. The itinerary did not disappoint although a couple of NCL's excursions did, particularly the one in Tallinn. I had been on the Spirit before so I knew that the ship is older and some ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

