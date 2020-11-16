Intro Statement

Like many businesses, the cruise industry has been challenged by the COVID pandemic of 2020. So much has happened in the nine months since cruising’s pause in service first began: sailings canceled, fleets cut, policies adjusted, new protocols introduced and even a slow restart for some cruise lines.

Most notably through it all, the industry joined together to tackle the challenges at-hand. Their unified effort led to the establishment of expert-led health and safety panels, the presentation of industry-wide recommendations and best-practices, the sharing of technological advancements and learnings – all with the safety of guests, crew and communities across the globe as the guiding focus.