Choose this cruise because I really like small ships and I was very interested in the sailing etc.
As others have described the “raising of the sails” is very dramatic and fun to watch for the first 2 or 3 times.
Crew is obviously focused on the care and maintenance of the sails etc. but as far as I could tell except for the day when we sailed with a sister ship the sails were just ...
A masted sailing ship, 14 nights and sail power 83% of the time. What an adventure! The ship built in 1992 was well maintained, staff friendly and food fantastic.
Cabins are an adequate size; we were on the Commodore deck, #131. It is located over the air conditioner, so there was a constant "hum" which bothered us the first night. The under bed storage did accommodate our two suitcases ...
This cruise was a gift from my parents, otherwise we wouldn't have gone. However, we are so glad we did and we will do it again, and again, and again!
My husband and I took our 4 yr old son on the cruise and he had a blast. He was the only child on the ship, but he didn't even notice because he was having so much fun.
This cruise was so much better than staying at a resort. The food was ...
We have never been on a Cruise before and I don't think we would go on the big ships but we would go on one of the star clippers again as we were captivated by the experience. I can't compare it to other cruises in terms of cabin or food or condition of the boat but somehow I think these are immaterial when compared to the elegance and romanticism of being under sail on such a lovely ...
The Royal Clipper is a beautiful sailing ship. What excited us the most was the chance to see the five masted fully rigged ship from one of our excursions. Unfortunately, Captain Mariusz Szalek sailed the tall ship using mostly the engine during the entire seven days in the Caribbean.
We motored our way from Saint Maarten's to Barbados sometimes navigating in bad weather. Unfortunately, we ...
We had been out to the tall ship festival in Green Bay, WIsconsin in August 2016 and got a brochure about the Star Clipper tall ships. When our 1st vacation fell through we decided to do a cruise with Star Clippers. We had never been on a cruise before but we wanted to travel with 170 people rather than 3,500 or more.
Everything about the Star Flyer was great. The crew knew our names after ...
A cruise on a tall mast ship was on my bucket list for some time. I tried to get a friend to go with me but they either were afraid of being seasick or didn't want to spend the money. I am SO glad I went solo - it really was a trip of a lifetime. Islands on this trip (St. Maarten, Nevis, Dominica, Iles des Saintes, Guadeloupe, Antigua, St. Barts)
I flew to St. Maarten and stayed one night at ...
This was our 4th cruise on Star Clipper so we knew what to expect. This one disappointed us, however.
Pros:
Food was good. Breakfast Buffett, Lunch Buffett, Dinner service. Cabin was clean. Ship was in great shape. The crew talent show was more fun and varied than usual.
Cons:
The wait staff and room stewards did not clearly understand English and spoke it with such accents at a such ...
I initially planned to be onboard for one week for the cruise to the Windward Islands. I have been on many regular cruises, and I have been on sailing vacations on 50 - 60 foot yachts. This was completely different from either. What a special experience! The Royal Clipper is a true sailing ship, and the captain had her sailing without the diesel engine running, as much as possible. To see the ...
After sailing on mainstream cruises for years we decided to try Star Clippers. Wow, what a difference and what an experience. The ship was beautiful, the service was top notch and the food was delicious. The best part of the trip was the people we met. The ship was booked with about half European guest and half American. The Europeans were mainly from Germany, Italy and Great Britain. ...