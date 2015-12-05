  • Newsletter
Star Clippers Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Repairing the sails!
Balcony cabin 308
Viewfrom Bonifacio
Crew on the bowsprit
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
28 reviews

1-10 of 28 Star Clippers Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Reviews of this ship are accurate but the excursion manager was impossible to deal with

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
fdaviess
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Choose this cruise because I really like small ships and I was very interested in the sailing etc. As others have described the “raising of the sails” is very dramatic and fun to watch for the first 2 or 3 times. Crew is obviously focused on the care and maintenance of the sails etc. but as far as I could tell except for the day when we sailed with a sister ship the sails were just ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Barbados to Panama City

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
PJ Quilter
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A masted sailing ship, 14 nights and sail power 83% of the time. What an adventure! The ship built in 1992 was well maintained, staff friendly and food fantastic. Cabins are an adequate size; we were on the Commodore deck, #131. It is located over the air conditioner, so there was a constant "hum" which bothered us the first night. The under bed storage did accommodate our two suitcases ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2017

Not just for retirees!

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
StephWins
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This cruise was a gift from my parents, otherwise we wouldn't have gone. However, we are so glad we did and we will do it again, and again, and again! My husband and I took our 4 yr old son on the cruise and he had a blast. He was the only child on the ship, but he didn't even notice because he was having so much fun. This cruise was so much better than staying at a resort. The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Lovely Experience

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Tim Barnard
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We have never been on a Cruise before and I don't think we would go on the big ships but we would go on one of the star clippers again as we were captivated by the experience. I can't compare it to other cruises in terms of cabin or food or condition of the boat but somehow I think these are immaterial when compared to the elegance and romanticism of being under sail on such a lovely ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Expectations not met

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
anybuddiesbusiness
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Royal Clipper is a beautiful sailing ship. What excited us the most was the chance to see the five masted fully rigged ship from one of our excursions. Unfortunately, Captain Mariusz Szalek sailed the tall ship using mostly the engine during the entire seven days in the Caribbean. We motored our way from Saint Maarten's to Barbados sometimes navigating in bad weather. Unfortunately, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Let's Go Again!

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
handle58
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had been out to the tall ship festival in Green Bay, WIsconsin in August 2016 and got a brochure about the Star Clipper tall ships. When our 1st vacation fell through we decided to do a cruise with Star Clippers. We had never been on a cruise before but we wanted to travel with 170 people rather than 3,500 or more. Everything about the Star Flyer was great. The crew knew our names after ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Couldn't Be Happier

Review for Star Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
matthewsteiger
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

A cruise on a tall mast ship was on my bucket list for some time. I tried to get a friend to go with me but they either were afraid of being seasick or didn't want to spend the money. I am SO glad I went solo - it really was a trip of a lifetime. Islands on this trip (St. Maarten, Nevis, Dominica, Iles des Saintes, Guadeloupe, Antigua, St. Barts) I flew to St. Maarten and stayed one night at ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Could have been much better.

Review for Star Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
dreamslp
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 4th cruise on Star Clipper so we knew what to expect. This one disappointed us, however. Pros: Food was good. Breakfast Buffett, Lunch Buffett, Dinner service. Cabin was clean. Ship was in great shape. The crew talent show was more fun and varied than usual. Cons: The wait staff and room stewards did not clearly understand English and spoke it with such accents at a such ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Extraordinary Experience!

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
HappyTraveler10
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I initially planned to be onboard for one week for the cruise to the Windward Islands. I have been on many regular cruises, and I have been on sailing vacations on 50 - 60 foot yachts. This was completely different from either. What a special experience! The Royal Clipper is a true sailing ship, and the captain had her sailing without the diesel engine running, as much as possible. To see the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2016

Our First Experience Was Amazing

Review for Star Clipper to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
LayGoAdventures
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After sailing on mainstream cruises for years we decided to try Star Clippers. Wow, what a difference and what an experience. The ship was beautiful, the service was top notch and the food was delicious. The best part of the trip was the people we met. The ship was booked with about half European guest and half American. The Europeans were mainly from Germany, Italy and Great Britain. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Star Clippers Ships
Royal Clipper Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Royal Clipper Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Star Clipper Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Star Flyer Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
