  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Star Clippers Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Sails at sea, middle of the Atlantic
Rainbow from deck of Star Flyer, middle of the Atlantic.
Star Flyer in Tangier, Morocco
Menu page for captain's dinner
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
96 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 96 Star Clippers Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Ship needs a lot of work - lower your expectations

Review for Star Clipper to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Never lost
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

No problem until I got home

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
elklemi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Good cruise but some significant drawbacks

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
brianbollwage
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from cruising with Star Clippers again. First, there policy of confiscating passengers passports for the duration of the cruise is incredible in this day and age. It makes life easy for ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Another fantastic Star Clipper experience

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
myrabenson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands. Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing, food top class. Wonderful guests on board. Monya our cruise director was warm, friendly but most importantly knowledgeable and efficient. Wonderful home-spun entertainment each evening ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Not for everyone

Review for Star Clipper to Asia

User Avatar
mtl3108
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Some will love this unique sailing ship experience. For us it was interesting and had its good moments with some great scenery in the Andaman Sea, but was spoiled by a very noisy cabin (due to the ship's generator running 24/7), and an overall lack of personal space. We will not repeat the experience, as we prefer a private balcony cabin and an evening buffet meal option. The ship never ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

West bound Atlantic Crossing

Review for Star Flyer to Transatlantic

User Avatar
PJ Quilter
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having sailed once before in the Caribbean with Star Flyer we decided on taking it across the Atlantic. The 23 day crossing was a combination of Malaga, Spain to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria (9 days) and Las Palmas to Barbados (14 days). Due to popularity it was over a year from booking to sailing. Cabin 121. 80% of passengers are repeat. We arrived in Malaga 4 days before the cruise, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great Small Ship Experience - Third Time with Star Clippers.

Review for Star Flyer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CarolinaJD118
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose a repositioning itinerary that took us from Malta to Malaga, stopping in Sardinia, the Balearics, and along the Spanish Coast. Previous cruises had set our expectations. Star Clipper is a small line with three small ships that use sail frequently. Frequent stops in European ports insured that the food stocks were excellent. As a repositioning cruise, the opportunities for water ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Superb tall ship experience

Review for Star Clipper to Asia

User Avatar
ludicat
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a great intimate soft adventure but with all the luxuries. We shared the experience with 144 other passengers but you never felt crowded. Every sail away the sails were raised along with emotions. Dining was very good with a six course meal should you choose with full waiter service. Drinks were well priced with house drinks at 3.5 Euro along with an excellent wine list from house ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

We chose a tall ship for our first cruise ever, and glad we did

Review for Star Flyer to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
mapsd
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We had never cruised previously because we did not like the idea of a floating city, so the smaller tall ship made sense, especially when it had a cruise that included our bucket list of places to see in Greece. We did our research and knew what to expect, and the Star Flyer exceeded in most regards, especially the food! If tons of activity and entertainment is your goal, this isn't your ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

An exciting and romantic sailing adventure in luxury......

Review for Star Clipper to Asia

User Avatar
Hilarys
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose Star Clipper on recommendation of our independent travel agent as being a great ship to go on for a first voyage. It surpassed our expectations and we shall certainly do another one. We chose this route because we wanted to sample the Borneo wildlife and we saw orangutans, sun bears, many monkeys and crocodiles. The ship exuded class and comfort, the service was excellent and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Singles Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
AmaWaterways Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Variety Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Costa Cruises Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.