Star Clippers Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Sails at sea, middle of the Atlantic
Rainbow from deck of Star Flyer, middle of the Atlantic.
Star Flyer in Tangier, Morocco
Menu page for captain's dinner
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
194 reviews

1-10 of 194 Star Clippers Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Ship needs a lot of work - lower your expectations

Review for Star Clipper to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Never lost
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing Experience

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Waterguy67
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first time on a Star Clippers cruise. I had been on three big cruise lines but never on a tall ship. The experience far exceeded my expectations and I have already booked my next one. It was absolutely incredible. In fact, when the sails went up for the “sail away” experience on the first night – I would say it was one of the most amazing moments in years of travel. Every sail away was ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Superb crew and wonderful sailing experience

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Heather Sk
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey. The ship itself is beautifully furnished with wood panelling and brass fittings. The weather was fine throughout so we spent a lot of time on deck, but the public rooms were lovely and very relaxing. The ...
Sail Date: February 2020

No problem until I got home

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
elklemi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Good cruise but some significant drawbacks

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
brianbollwage
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from cruising with Star Clippers again. First, there policy of confiscating passengers passports for the duration of the cruise is incredible in this day and age. It makes life easy for ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Another fantastic Star Clipper experience

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
myrabenson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands. Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing, food top class. Wonderful guests on board. Monya our cruise director was warm, friendly but most importantly knowledgeable and efficient. Wonderful home-spun entertainment each evening ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Not for everyone

Review for Star Clipper to Asia

User Avatar
mtl3108
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Some will love this unique sailing ship experience. For us it was interesting and had its good moments with some great scenery in the Andaman Sea, but was spoiled by a very noisy cabin (due to the ship's generator running 24/7), and an overall lack of personal space. We will not repeat the experience, as we prefer a private balcony cabin and an evening buffet meal option. The ship never ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Still a thrill

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
amteraj
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third time on this cruise line and I still like it a lot. I like the small ship and the fact that it really sails.The ship never felt crowded, I could always find private space, except in the shade. Shade was in short supply and the no saving seats policy did not seem to be enforced. Staff is excellent, always friendly and polite. I feel that the quality of the food has gone ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Great sailing/cruise adventure

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Smilingvillager
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise on the recommendation of friends. With only 200+ passengers, it was an exceptionally friendly/personal cruise among the passengers. Since there’s no elevators, there was no worry about being hit by electric wheelchairs or walkers. The food is outstanding and served 5 times each day Service by the waiters, cabin stewards, etc., was of highest quality The ports visited ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Beautiful Sailing, but lack of safety

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
wildbay
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Royal Clipper Caribbean cruise Antigua-Barbados. First the good news. Sailing in the Caribbean was marvelous. The shiip really sails. The ship is beautiful, our deluxe cabin was fine. The food at meals was good and plentiful, although room service breakfast was barely adequate. Now the bad news. My wife and I took a dip in the water from the marina deck. We were wearing ...
Sail Date: December 2019

