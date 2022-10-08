Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Royal Clipper

The Royal Clipper is like no other cruise ship—you sail on her for the experience of being on the world’s largest active sailing ship. Where you go is almost incidental. It is like a very large, traditionally outfitted yacht. Lots of brass and wood, and quite elegant. We were on the Cannes-Lisbon cruise. It was our second cruise on the RC (there are many repeat customers—over half on our cruise ...