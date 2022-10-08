Star Clippers Europe River Cruise Reviews

Ladder in the Owner's Cabin to be used with the skylight for emergency evacuation.
Owner's Cabin - the red boxes on the left are a "break glass for key" method to get into the room in case the emergency escape needs to be used.
Owner's Cabin bathroom sink.
Owner's Cabin bathroom, with bathtub "shower" that you can only stand in if you're shorter than 4'9", and a 31" (3 foot) drop from the bathtub edge to the floor.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Star Clippers Europe River Cruise Reviews

Aair conditioning issues

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Royal Clipper

AGSutcliffe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have always fancied travelling on this ship and were very excited when we managed to book a balcony cabin for the eastbound transatlantic sailing. The ship and cabin was everything we expected apart from our cabin being at the end of the line for air conditioning. This meant it was subject to outside temperature, sea temperature and demand from other cabins. The cabin itself was a lovely layout ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Fantastic ship—unique experience

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Royal Clipper

kksstl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Royal Clipper is like no other cruise ship—you sail on her for the experience of being on the world’s largest active sailing ship. Where you go is almost incidental. It is like a very large, traditionally outfitted yacht. Lots of brass and wood, and quite elegant. We were on the Cannes-Lisbon cruise. It was our second cruise on the RC (there are many repeat customers—over half on our cruise ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Europe River Cruise Reviews for Star Clippers Ships
Royal Clipper Europe River Cruise Reviews
Royal Clipper Europe River Cruise Reviews
