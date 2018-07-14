This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
We chose a repositioning itinerary that took us from Malta to Malaga, stopping in Sardinia, the Balearics, and along the Spanish Coast. Previous cruises had set our expectations. Star Clipper is a small line with three small ships that use sail frequently. Frequent stops in European ports insured that the food stocks were excellent. As a repositioning cruise, the opportunities for water ...
We had such an amazing trip aboard the Royal Clipper!
We traveled last year to Greece on Star Flyer, and immediately booked our this trip upon return. We are so happy that we did!
The ship was beautiful, and elegant. We loved the main atrium and found that the set up for dining was preferable, to star flyer, which was extremely hot and loud once it got full.
We enjoyed the food quite a ...
We had never cruised previously because we did not like the idea of a floating city, so the smaller tall ship made sense, especially when it had a cruise that included our bucket list of places to see in Greece.
We did our research and knew what to expect, and the Star Flyer exceeded in most regards, especially the food!
If tons of activity and entertainment is your goal, this isn't your ...
We are experienced cruisers in our late 60's and decided to try something different. We loved the itinerary of this particular cruise, going to ports that are not usually visited by big cruise ships, apart from Portofino.
Royal Clipper is a beautiful vessel and is kept spotlessly clean and well maintained. We knew ahead of time that the cabin would be smaller than what we are used to and ...
We had looked longingly at Star Clipper ships in port so many times, so finally decided to bite the bullet and book a cruise. We expected a glorious ship ( which it was) and a fabulous experience ( which sadly, it wasn’t)
We joined in Piraeus, received a perfunctory welcome, a small glass of juice , and found our way up and down steps to our stern middle deck cabin. We weren’t expecting ...
We are sailors, and Star Clipper actually spends some time under sail - we were told about 25% on our cruise. Some 'sailing' cruise ships use their sails only for photo-ops.The ship was tidy and squared away, the food excellent, and the crew lovely - with the exception of the officers.
Our cabin was quite comfortable, although one sleeper was against the hull. This didn't bother us at all but ...
My family and friends took this trip to celebrate our 50th, 53rd, and 75th birthdays. The ship was wonderful. The staff were amazing. Prices for the bar were very reasonable. The ports were really beautiful and not very crowded. We did a wine tasting and Godfather tour in Sicily that was wonderful. We did the Ravello tour from the ship and that was also very beautiful. We did a Joe Bananas ...
.We chose to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary on Star Flyer. The real let down was our cabin no.301 (300 would be the same). So small, only suitable for one person. Had to get out of bed at the bottom as bed fixed both sides. Bed was comfortable but difficult getting out as there was a metre drop to the floor. Quite dangerous at night! We feel this aspect really was not value for money ...
We were in Athens a few days before we left, which helped us get acclimated both to the time zone and to the heat/humidity of Greece (and the Greek islands we would visit).
Embarkation was not well organized in Piraeus, and we had little guidance as to what to expect, but once we were aboard ship all was well. Disembarkation in Venice was very smooth.
I've been on a couple of standard ...