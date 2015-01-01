We have done a couple of cruises on the big ships but wanted something different and we sure did get it with this trip. The Royal Clipper is a sailing ship and we made our way through the Eastern Caribbean region under sail for the entire week. That is not something which you get to do every day. We loved every minute of it.
The food - The food was amazing. Breakfast and lunch were buffet ...
Since this forum helped me decide to travel with Star Clippers, I feel obligated to report on the marvelous experience I have just completed, March 25-April 1 on the Star Flyer, Treasure Islands itinerary, and to counter the mutterings and nitpicking of some disgruntled previous posters.
Most importantly, this is a far different experience than traveling on a behemoth cruise ship with thousands ...
We chose this cruise as it was a small ship sailing out of Barbados where we winter. Having always cruised on larger ships with all the usual entertainment we thought we would be at a loss for things to do, however not so. Sail aways before dusk was always spectacular and shouldn't be missed. The marina platform at the back of the ship offered many water sport activities which we enjoyed daily. ...
Vacation date: November 26, 2016-December 3, 2016
St. Maarten - Barbados
The Royal Clipper is a beautiful sailing ship. What excited us the most was the chance to see the five masted fully rigged ship from one of our excursions. Unfortunately, Captain Mariusz Szalek sailed the tall ship using mostly the engine during the entire seven days in the Caribbean.
We motored our way from Saint ...
I wasn't sure if I would be any good on a sailing ship but wanted to see the smaller island in the Virgin Islands...I was thrilled by how well appointed Star Clipper is....It's a newish ship built in a style one used to see in films....Wonderful amenities when it came to dining, cocktail hours, two pools, comfortable cabins was a surprise yet basic.
The variety and quality of food was amazing ...
I took the Christmas 2015 voyage on Star Clipper through the leeward West Indies islands (St Maarten to St. Maarten) as a single traveler. There was no single supplement, which was a bonus. I’ve been a long time Windstar cruiser for over 20 years and, in my experience, the only difference between the two is that Clipper will give you a more authentic sailing, if that’s what you’re looking for. As ...
We went with a group of 60 or so. Vast majority were first timers with the exception of our travel agent, her assistant and their husbands. The ship was just great. Beautiful and nostalgic. The staff overall did a good job. Igor, the main bartender was just great. Slybert, also did a great job. Room stewards did a great job as well. We especially liked that you could order a bottle of wine, and if ...
First the good stuff:
The service staff (waiters and barmen) were consistently excellent. The sailing experience was great especially when you could see the spectacular stars at night. The food was surprisingly good given the galley conditions and a difficult dining room but the second week was a repeat of the first and while the quality was the same it got a little repetitive, on balance no more ...
5th time traveling with an old friendy crew. While the ship holds 220 we only had 155 guests on board with a crew of 110. On this ship you are special, as other cruise ship passengers photograph the majesty of this ship. But being the worlds largest sailing ship offers many challenges. There are no elevators. The ship moves and rocks. You need to be fit and able to climb stairs and manuver thru ...
Margaret and I have a couple of friends who seem to be on cruises all the time, so we had become curious about the experience. However, having sat on Riva deli Schiavoni in Venice with a cold glass of something white and Italian, watching packs of tourists from one of the large cruise ships being dragged towards Plazza San Marco by a brolly wielding guide, we had decided it probably wasn’t for ...