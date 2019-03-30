We sailed on Royal Clipper in 2014 and loved it. We couldn't wait to go back, so much so, we booked two cruises back-to-back.
This time was a VERY DIFFERENT experience.
- Blistering paint and rust on ceiling, banged up woodwork, bad stains on carpet, chipped up paint on walls
- Malfunctioning toilet (twice). We didn't have a working toilet for 16 hours. We had to use the toilet in ...
This was my first time on a Star Clippers cruise. I had been on three big cruise lines but never on a tall ship. The experience far exceeded my expectations and I have already booked my next one. It was absolutely incredible. In fact, when the sails went up for the “sail away” experience on the first night – I would say it was one of the most amazing moments in years of travel. Every sail away was ...
We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey.
The ship itself is beautifully furnished with wood panelling and brass fittings.
The weather was fine throughout so we spent a lot of time on deck, but the public rooms were lovely and very relaxing.
The ...
This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from cruising with Star Clippers again.
First, there policy of confiscating passengers passports for the duration of the cruise is incredible in this day and age. It makes life easy for ...
Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands.
Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing, food top class. Wonderful guests on board.
Monya our cruise director was warm, friendly but most importantly knowledgeable and efficient. Wonderful home-spun entertainment each evening ...
This was my third time on this cruise line and I still like it a lot. I like the small ship and the fact that it really sails.The ship never felt crowded, I could always find private space, except in the shade. Shade was in short supply and the no saving seats policy did not seem to be enforced. Staff is excellent, always friendly and polite.
I feel that the quality of the food has gone ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of friends. With only 200+ passengers, it was an exceptionally friendly/personal cruise among the passengers. Since there’s no elevators, there was no worry about being hit by electric wheelchairs or walkers.
The food is outstanding and served 5 times each day
Service by the waiters, cabin stewards, etc., was of highest quality
The ports visited ...
We sailed on the Royal Clipper Caribbean cruise Antigua-Barbados.
First the good news. Sailing in the Caribbean was marvelous. The shiip really sails. The ship is beautiful, our deluxe cabin was fine. The food at meals was good and plentiful, although room service breakfast was barely adequate.
Now the bad news. My wife and I took a dip in the water from the marina deck. We were wearing ...
I have been on Star Flyer twice and when the no solo supplement was offered last year I decided to try this larger ship knowing that the routine would be familiar. I am not a sailor but I think we all tire of the large cruise ships and the usual ports so getting in private small towns and beaches appealed to me. Once on board I found the large expanse of upper deck appealing with more shade ...