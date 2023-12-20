We took the New Year's cruise from St. Petersburg, FL, to Key West, FL, round trip. It was only the second cruise for this itinerary and everything was planned/executed very well. We like traveling with about 100 passengers. The Mayor and local town dignitaries of Punta Gorda literally rolled out the red carpet and offered goodie bags and mimosas when we docked to celebrate being a port. The ...
We were looking for a Christmas Cruise within the USA. We chose the inaugural Florida Gulf Coast Cruise on the brand new American Glory. We were not disappointed. The small ship offered all the amenities we desired on a cruise. The new ship was wonderful and the crew was exceptional. We have been on 15 cruises on various cruise lines to various destinations. The excellent food on this small ...