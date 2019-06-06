  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
St. Petersburg to Europe Cruise Reviews

4.1
Very Good
111 reviews

1-10 of 111 St. Petersburg to Europe Cruise Reviews

So nearly perfect but a few dropped balls

Review for Enchanted Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Thorcusmodee
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We picked this cruise as it was our 25th wedding anniversary, first time with Princess but the timing was perfect and it took us to some places we hadn't been to before - well not for pleasure anyway. This was a Medallion class cruise so the medallion app featured large, it was great when it worked but lots of people had lots of problems with it - us included. The IT staff were plenty, very ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Nothing

Review for Enchanted Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Dewdney
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We was so looking forward to sailing on the beautiful Enchanted Princess. It's not easy to cruise now, with having to take a Antigen test and all your COVID vaccine's and booster, just to get on. On the second day we checked our stateroom statement. And noticed a charge of $23.60 was put on our statement. We have not spent any money at all!. The Reception said someone else had ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Unforgettable Rxoerience

Review for Viking Helgi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marystrips
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

I wanted to visit St.Petersburg and Moscow, and wanted to avoid a bus tour, valuing the chance to stay in the same place and not have to re-pack. I also looked forward to the lectures-which were excellent- and the walking tours. All our tour leaders were very well educated, knowledgeable, and professional. The ship was quite comfortable, the meals were delicious , offering buffet and menu ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Avoid this cruise line

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
unhappycamper11
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Just returned from cruise through Scandanavia. This cruise only caters for people who are prepared to pay for their overpriced boutiques, restaurants and alcohol. Food, service and entertainment average at best. Groups of people left mid show on more than 1 occasion Drink package mostly useless as they price their drinks outside the cap they allow on the packagre. Instead of you paying the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

One of the Best Cruises We've Been on

Review for Viking Rurik to Europe - All

User Avatar
Edaskland
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

While we were questioned by family and friends, and found out almost everyone else on the cruise as well, as to why did we want to go to Russia? Our family were concerned about our safety, especially after weeks of protests in Moscow. None of this daunted our desire to go, especially since we had already paid for the cruise. We wanted to see something we knew would be very different and were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

Fantastic River Cruise through Russia

Review for Viking Helgi to Europe - All

User Avatar
jkarlin
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking River Cruises have never let us down. Service, cuisine, expeditions! I won't ever cruise with anyone else! My husband loves banana splits. This was not on the menu, but they found or purchased all of the ingredients to make him a banana split. I got sick and the doctor on board was so helpful and made sure that I was taken care of and explained how to administer the meds. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Just not my thing

Review for Regal Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Last cruiser 3495
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Choose this cruise as it was leaving on date that afforded some of best opportunity for good weather and ability to see marine wildlife and glacier activity. I am more of a casual traveler, not swimsuits but not formal. This was geared to the formal experience of dress and meals, relegated to the Buffett most nights. The entertainment at night was less than average when compared to other ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Wonderful experience!

Review for Viking Akun to Europe - All

User Avatar
fpeschard
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to visit Kizhi church and get to know St Petersburg and Moscow better (took both pre and post extensions) Everything worked out very well! The enrichment activities were fabulous, interesting and entertaining. Loved learning some Russian. The silver drink package is a great complement, excellent wines and after dinner drinks. Loved the idea of getting to know our neighbors! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

My viking Trip To Russia

Review for Viking Rurik to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
54Monching
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Intrigue and fascinate about the country of Russia. The country is beautiful and magnificent. The people are very serious but loveable and funny. The scenery is wonderful. About the ship, the cabin where we staying clean and spacious. The crews are helpful and courteous. The food is ok but not wonderful. We had a goodtime with the entertainment on the ship. The excursions are relaxing, awesome ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

Seeing the Baltic in Luxury

Review for Regal Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
heacockb
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We boarded the ship in St. Petersburg, specifically so that we could spend two full days with a private guide and driver before the cruise. After doing a lot of Internet research I settled on Best Guides (www.bestguides-spb.com). From the beginning we dealt with Dariya via email and she was wonderful. Not only did they plan a custom tour for you, but they were able to quickly respond to your ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from St. Petersburg to Europe
St. Petersburg to Europe Viking Emerald Cruise Reviews
St. Petersburg to Europe Viking Emerald Cruise Reviews
St. Petersburg to Europe Enchanted Princess Cruise Reviews
St. Petersburg to Europe Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews
St. Petersburg to Europe Costa Luminosa Cruise Reviews
St. Petersburg to Europe Viking Embla Cruise Reviews
