We picked this cruise as it was our 25th wedding anniversary, first time with Princess but the timing was perfect and it took us to some places we hadn't been to before - well not for pleasure anyway. This was a Medallion class cruise so the medallion app featured large, it was great when it worked but lots of people had lots of problems with it - us included. The IT staff were plenty, very ...
We was so looking forward to sailing on the beautiful Enchanted Princess.
It's not easy to cruise now, with having to take a Antigen test and all your COVID vaccine's and booster, just to get on.
On the second day we checked our stateroom statement.
And noticed a charge of $23.60 was put on our statement.
We have not spent any money at all!.
The Reception said someone else had ...
Just returned from cruise through Scandanavia. This cruise only caters for people who are prepared to pay for their overpriced boutiques, restaurants and alcohol.
Food, service and entertainment average at best. Groups of people left mid show on more than 1 occasion
Drink package mostly useless as they price their drinks outside the cap they allow on the packagre. Instead of you paying the ...
Choose this cruise as it was leaving on date that afforded some of best opportunity for good weather and ability to see marine wildlife and glacier activity. I am more of a casual traveler, not swimsuits but not formal. This was geared to the formal experience of dress and meals, relegated to the Buffett most nights. The entertainment at night was less than average when compared to other ...
We are a young-ish couple who mainly do independent travel so this was only our second cruise but we loved it. I travel a lot but have never been to many of the countries we docked in so this was exciting and all were really interesting. I also work a lot so wanted a little bit of rest and comfort. This was definitely a comfortable, elegant ship, but I would say the itinerary is a little hectic, ...
This is out ninth cruise with Princess. We always choose the destinations as the priority, the ship is secondary. That said, the Regal Princess is by far the nicest Princess ship that we have sailed on to date.
Overall; huge ship, biggest yet for us, beautifully appointed, clean and fresh. Public areas were lovely. Maintained and cleaned to the highest standard.
Cabins; we had a cabin ...
Prior to leaving the United States, we booked a private 2-day tour of St. Petersburg with TJ Travel and had a wonderful once-in-a-lifetime experience!! We had no problem quickly disembarking, our tour guide and driver awaiting our arrival. We were able to see what WE wanted to see and spend extra time in those places that we most highly valued. Our guide Natalya was absolutely amazing with the ...
I love sailing and wanted to visit Hermitage and experience educational lecturers on board
Food was good on 2-3 occasions better food on Oceania line although not a sailing ship
Cabin was cozy but it greeted me with a dead flower-not a good first impression and tissue on head floor-not good impression either
Service aboard was good but not up to 5 stars
Sails were up only 2 and half ...
Greetings, fellow cruise lovers,
I write a review like this one once in a blue moon, but this time, in view of the "terrible press" this ship has been having here, I felt that I had to. I understand that other cruisers have not much appreciated this ship lately (to put it mildly). My companion and I had a rather different experience.
We boarded the ship in St. Petersburg which turned out to ...
12 night Celebrity Silhouette of Baltic ports (including 2 days in St. Petersburg)
The ship is great and everyone was super friendly. We were Concierge class in Stateroom 1076 (midship balcony on 10th floor) and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. We have cruised many times on various lines including Celebrity. (I agree that they have been cost cutting. Years ago the cruise would have had ...