Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...