We were occasional cruisers (10+ cruises over the past 35 years), mostly on Royal Caribbean and Holland America. We had received marketing materials for Seabourn and always said “some day”. Then, with all the cruise ship horrors at the beginning of the pandemic, we weren’t sure we would ever feel comfortable cruising again. Fast forward to now, we decided the time was right to cruise, and we ...
I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...
The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
We did the 7-day Caribbean portion from St. Maarten and remained on board for the transatlantic, disembarking in Lisbon--18 days in total. This was our third Seabourn cruise, and Seabourn was once again spot-on with everything.
Embarkation/disembarkation is easy, although St. Maarten hadn't fully recovered from the hurricane. In Lisbon, we just walked off the ship at the time we wanted, and ...
This was our third cruise onboard the Odyssey and we loved every moment of it!
We embarked in St. Maarten after spending two days unwinding at the Holland House Hotel. The embarkation process was absolutely painless. Everything was run like a well oiled piece of machinery.
We were in PH cabin 918, which was lovely. I'm afraid we were spoiled by the extra room and location of this cabin. We ...
We took a seven day Eastern Carribean cruise on the Ofyssey. Didn’t get off the ship much because we have discovered over the years that most Carribean Island adventures are pretty fungible.
We took an upgrade opportunity for one of the 4 spa suites on 10 accessible only via spiral staircase in the spa- a good pick. Great outdoor deck at the rear, plenty of inside space, huge bath and ...
We liked this cruise because we don’t typically want days at sea. This was a St. Maartin to Barbados. Cruise was 7 nights which is short but perfect for us, especially on a ship with few entertainment options. The food was outstanding but selection was pretty much exactly the same each day. Occasionally an extra different main dish was offered in most restaurants. We would have liked to have ...
The Royal Clipper is a beautiful sailing ship. What excited us the most was the chance to see the five masted fully rigged ship from one of our excursions. Unfortunately, Captain Mariusz Szalek sailed the tall ship using mostly the engine during the entire seven days in the Caribbean.
We motored our way from Saint Maarten's to Barbados sometimes navigating in bad weather. Unfortunately, we ...
We had been out to the tall ship festival in Green Bay, WIsconsin in August 2016 and got a brochure about the Star Clipper tall ships. When our 1st vacation fell through we decided to do a cruise with Star Clippers. We had never been on a cruise before but we wanted to travel with 170 people rather than 3,500 or more.
Everything about the Star Flyer was great. The crew knew our names after ...
My wife and I were on the March 12 Wind Surf cruise. We’re in our early 50s and have cruised over 50 times. This is our second time on Wind Surf.
We flew into SXM on the Friday before we sailed. Getting through the airport was relatively easy and we took a cab to our hotel, Divi Little Bay. The hotel is in a beautiful location on Little Bay. We enjoyed our room (had a great view) and the ...