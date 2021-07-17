  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
St. Maarten Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
109 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 109 St. Maarten Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

So Nice To Be Back

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cruiseboys
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had been waiting for our BIG return to cruising following the Covid pause and were excited to see that Wind Surf would still be in The Caribbean during our vacation. The booking process was simple, all though the protocols for testing and transit through SXM were a bit confusing, but we managed to wade through the emails and figure out what steps we needed to complete to sail. It had been 10 ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Needs improvement and if handicapped avoid this cruise line!

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Sanshl319
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Trainwreck - WindStar

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CruisingExtraordinary
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Wind Star due to their itinerary in Lesser Antilles and positive experience from our first sailing with them for the French Polynesia summer of 2019. Unfortunately, COVID outbreak happened on Day 4 of 10. Wind Star dumped COVID positive passengers and their families in Barbados with no local support and sailed away to try to complete the rest of the cruise. They also failed to disclose ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Covid on day 4 Quarantined in Barbados

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Red Liberty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Supposed to be a 5Star cruise on an older Sailing Ship. 4th day into the cruise 1 person was reported to have Covid. Whole ship was tested for Covid and about 20 of us were quarantined in our cabins.we were told we had special menus, no cabin service, no contact with anyone. Food was delivered on paper plates with plastic utensils that broke as soon as I tried to use them. The Captain ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Joyous, Perfect Start, Thrilled to be on Again and a Blip due to the Virus, No one's fault.

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My sisters and our husbands, all fans of Windstar Cruises, decided to spend Christmas together on our favorite ship The Wind Surf. We made the reservation when the vaccinations were discovered. A joyful start for all, everyone, passengers and crew alike were so happy to be on again. The ship looked great, food outstanding, the perfect service that we all have experienced, terrific Captain, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Fantastic Cruise on Celebrity. Please sail. So safe!!!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Jeanmaw
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I choose this cruise as it was going out of St. Maarten and it not only required guests to be vaccinated but also had to submit a covid test 3 days prior to the St. Maarten Health Department. That was great but intimidating as we were so dependent on getting our PCR test back within 24 hours (or it could have been an antigen test). If a PCR it could be taken 3 days before departure, not a minute ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

alaska the pure country

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
nukester
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

people entertainment food services cleanliness were exceptional in all catergories..... rooms were superior and balconies afforded you TRUE GLIMPSE OF ALASKA... Service was superior and going at 60% full made you feel so great...... no lines no wait and it was your experience to own.... CEO fein has done a super job with the staff who always wore their masks and are tested every 14 days/// ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

First cruise since pre-COVID

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
The_Great_Escape
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background Information: This was my 70 cruise. I have cruises on Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney, Costa, Cunard, Viking, MSC, and Celebrity. I am 49 years old. Ship Info: We haven’t sailed on this cruise line since January 2019, and it was our first cruise since pre-COVID. We enjoy this cruise line because it is geared towards adults and not a “party” ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

A wonderful cruise on a classic ship

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
birketne
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have always loved RCL and Celebrity. With the restart of cruising, we immediately booked the Celebrity Summit out of St. Maarten for 31 July. We flew on the nonstop from DFW-SXM which got us in around 3:30pm on day of sailing. We usually travel the day before, but the nonstop only operates weekends. It took about an hour through customs/immigration - too many people arriving ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Crew outnumbers guests - smooth sailing.

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Longboysfan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As always, our cruise agent Deb did a masterful job with this cruise. She booked the exact cabin we wanted - getting the air booked (direct flights), cruise credit, extra internet minutes along with the tips and drink package. There does not seem to be anything she can't do relating to cruises. Getting there and back: Up at 4:30AM CST and off to the airport by 5. At the airport by 5:30am. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

