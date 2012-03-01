St. Maarten to Europe Cruise Reviews

I enjoyed my Atlas Voyager cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on World Voyager

User Avatar
Avid Cruiser 14
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Overall I/we enjoyed our cruise. It contained a trans Atlantic 7 day crossing, which was a first for us. The ship is nicely designed and furnished. The crew were for the most part very friendly, helpful, and enjoyable to interact with. The drinks (both alcoholic and not) were mediocre to my taste. Included alcohols were of mediocre quality. Food was ‘adequate’ but I desired deeper, richer, more ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Adventure at second home on WindSurf!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
CGreerg1899c
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Prepandemic planning found a great cruise combining three back to back itineraries to fulfill many of our bucket list places to visit - Caribbean to the Mediterranean, with a TransAtllantic Crossing! We have traveled WindSong, WindSpirit and WindStar ships in the past and enjoyed the casual atmosphere of the Windstar Cruise line, great cuisine and most importantly, attentive attention only these ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Suite

Windsurf - Our Favorite Ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
MargotH24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the third trans-Atlantic cruise we have taken on Windsurf. She remains our favorite ship - she's not young but elegant, graceful, and really just about perfect. Embarkation in Sint Maarten was seamless and we quickly got checked in. Found many familiar faces from past crossings - some come back every year. Staff just as welcoming and helpful as always. After a brief muster drill (no ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

A Cruise a Little bit Too long

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
Ivacruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We got a flight out of Philli the day before and had a nice hotel at the Simpson Bay , with a decent beach. So no rush or stress at sailing day. Taxi to the cruise terminal was no problem Embarkation easy and fast. Since there were only 150 passengers we had more crew than passengers. The cabins are standard size with enough storage space. Bathroom are small but good equipped. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

WINDSTAR REMAINS MY FAVORITE CRUISE LINE

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
gymswim
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Having sailed on all of the Windstar ships many times since 1987, from places like Malaysia, the South Pacific, Tahiti, Europe, Caribbean, Belize and Costa Rica, I confess to being somewhat biased in my long love affair with these unique and special ships and the outstanding, personal service by their dedicated crew. We just returned home from another fantastic 14 day crossing on the Wind Surf ...
Sail Date: March 2012

Doesn't Get Any Better Than This

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
cptxcpl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It's hard to find any faults with the cruise. From beginning to end we were treated like royalty. Check in was so easy. The ship is beautiful. Cabins were very nice. Enough room for two without feeling cramped. Food was plentiful and, for the most part, outstanding, although my wife did not really like the sandwich bar. Most evenings we ate in The Restaurant and enjoyed it. The lunch ...
Sail Date: March 2012

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

