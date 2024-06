Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wind Surf

This was the third trans-Atlantic cruise we have taken on Windsurf. She remains our favorite ship - she's not young but elegant, graceful, and really just about perfect. Embarkation in Sint Maarten was seamless and we quickly got checked in. Found many familiar faces from past crossings - some come back every year. Staff just as welcoming and helpful as always. After a brief muster drill (no ...