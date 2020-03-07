There were issues from day 1. We just came off an 8 day Carnival before deciding to give Celebrity a chance. We are currently on the Equinox from September 5- September 17, 2021. We chose this cruise because #1 the reputation of the brand and #2 there offers (free classic drink package, free wifi and gratuities included). On the 1st day, embarking was pretty easy and seemless. After getting to our ...
First, after missing 18 months without cruising after being accustomed to cruising two or three times a year, we understood why we liked cruising so much. Modern cruising may be the safest way to travel while in an elegant, clean environment, served by an enthusiastic, well trained staff, with dining and entertainment options that can satisfy the tastes of nearly everyone, including my wife and ...
We are not fans of "BIG" ships. Our thirty+ cruise have always favored mid sized ships. The Celebrity Equinox may have changed our minds. At 122,000 tons she is certainly among the largest ships sailing but she is extremely well laid out with many bars, clubs, dining venues, and entertainment sites. We never felt crowded in any way.
Embarcation, in Ft. Lauderdale, was well organized and very ...
Have to say that my first cruise on Celebrity was less than I expected. It's like they were never too sure what to do with two single women. Took them a couple of days to realize we were concierge but that didn't seem to make any difference at all. For example, we asked them to clear out our fridge so we could put our water and meds in there....the steward piled all the bottles on the dresser ...
My wife and I have spent over 400 days on a cruise ship but the last 12 were something special. Though we sympathize with Celebrity, we couldn't help but love; not waiting for elevators, no mob scenes in the buffet, quick bar service, easy to access deck loungers. etc.
For experienced cruisers there are some differences. The Equinox does its best to avoid inviting larger numbers of passengers ...
I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy .
This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo
I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
First of all, huge kudos to Carnival for taking very good care of us in these crazy times. They started by giving us a generous OBC per cabin (we had 2 with the kids in a connected room) the Friday before our cruise left on Sunday. It was for staying on the cruise, but we had to cancel 3 days before. So, we were excited about the OBC. They switched out St. Lucia ahead of time since St. Lucia did ...
My Second cruise, Wife's Fourth on Carnival Fascination. Compared to other ships I view while docked in San Juan PR and other islands we stopped at this ship was the smallest, but I wouldn't have known any better because it was only my second cruise. We chose the Southern Caribbean 6 Island 7 day cruise starting out in San Juan PR because for the price and everyday stops at 6 different islands. We ...
If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
This is a mixed review. First before I got some facts about our sailing some general comments. We are Elite Celebrity cruisers and chose this sailing and ship as it was last minute and our options were limited. Sailing out of Puerto Rico was wonderful for us (or so we thought) as we spent two lovely days wandering Old San Juan and going to the Bacardi facility for a tour.
Boarding the ...