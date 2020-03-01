This ship does not seem to have a lot of recent reviews so I will leave one. We did the 10-day Tuamoto cruise coupled with the regular 7-day Society Islands (Bora Bora etc.) cruise, so we were on the ship for 17 days in total. Another 20 or so of our fellow cruisers did the same thing, so we got to know a number of people during our time on-board.
We really enjoyed the itinerary, the crew, the ...
In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful.
Once on the ship we were ...
This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth.
Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food.
Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
My Wife and I had time off organised and we hadn't been on a cruse since we were both 19, so this was our chance to to try cruising again.
Ports of call were out of Royal Caribbean's control, due to Covid-19. My major complaint is the up-selling that takes place as soon as your board the ship. We found the price of alcohol on a supposed duty free ship out of this world. I was drinking ...
With the Corona Virus spreading rapidly, we were lucky to be able to cruise at all and were aware that things may change so we set out to enjoy our anniversary holiday with a positive frame of mind. We had an enjoyable day in Noumea and 2 days on Mystery Island and quite a few sea days. We have been well compensated for the lack of ports. We were well fed, accommodated, and entertained . We did ...
Booked this cruise 6 months ago. From the get go was a terrible experience. Boarding was chaotic, over 2 hours to board despite having first boarding time of 11.30 am. Itinerary changes supposed to visit 6 islands. Ended up going to 2. No information given from crew. Stuck doing laps around sydney. 11 night cruise turned to 7 sea days. The new gym set up is a joke. Refurbishment.... What ...
Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry ...
Best to just do in point form.
Most of other reviews I have read are all true.
Bad points.
Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say.
Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on.
Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick).
Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...