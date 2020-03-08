  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
South Pacific Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.1
Very Good
685 reviews

1-10 of 685 South Pacific Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

I cannot say enough about this small ship and the crew and the service!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sophie the dog
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful. Once on the ship we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Unexciting luxury

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
AnneFrank75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Regent Explorer 19th January 2022 San Diego to Miami via Panama. Review In many ways it’s difficult to criticise this cruise /ship. The (superior) cabin was a good size, excellent with lots of storage, and bathroom excellent. The food was very good particularly the steaks which were the best we have had anywhere. Nothing was too much trouble. Staff were good, particularly the female drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Average food, great crew, decent service but nothing outstanding

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
FuzzyAllOver
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first Windstar experience, and while it wasn't bad, in certain areas it was disappointing. I realize that all cruise lines are struggling to get back to anything near "normal", so some our our experiences were somewhat to be expected. Highlights were the itinerary, spaciousness and layout of our Classic Suite cabin, friendliness of the staff, and their handling of any Covid-related issues. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Suite

Smooth Sailings and Spicy Shores (Caribbean Holiday Cruise)

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
loriva
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Context: This was our first cruise with Regent and, thus, first time on Explorer. We did a Holiday cruise, two weeks spanning Christmas and New Year’s, doing a circular itinerary around the southern and then eastern Caribbean. As context for this review, we had cruised pre-pandemic with mainstream lines including Princess (Elite level), Celebrity, and MSC, generally in suites in later years. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Easing ourselves back into cruising

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
loudini56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first international trip since February 2020. We had actually booked this cruise for November of 2020 but of course it was canceled and we were able to rebook for early December 2021. We didn't feel we would be comfortable on a large cruise ship with 3600 plus passengers. The Star Breeze has a capacity of 312 passengers. Our cruise had 125 passengers so my wife and I felt very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Trip of a lifetime!

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
CnC1633
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After being trapped inside for months, like everyone else, we tried to visit anywhere we’d be accepted! We’d had so many trips canceled we were pleased to go anywhere! Tahiti it was! We booked back to back cruises so after visiting the Tuamotus we circled French Polynesia twice! What we missed the first time because we were on different excursions, we got to see the second time around. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Star Balcony Suite

Our First Windstar Experience on the Lovely Star Breeze

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
vmarq
10+ Cruises

We decided to try a different cruise line as our favorite has been Celebrity. We have sailed Carnival, Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity in the past. Since we had never been to French Polynesia, we chose Windstar and wanted to try out the Star Breeze which had just undergone expansion and refurbishment. Of course due to Covid, we had 2 cancellations before going on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

First time on Windstar and it was fantastic!

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
mysparky
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've previously cruised only on larger ships (Princess, RC and Celebrity) and we were really interested in trying out the small ship experience. Since the destination (Tahiti) was the highest priority to us, we placed a much lower priority on evening entertainment, the pool "scene" and the casino. We went into this cruise expecting that we might find the evening a bit too low-key for us and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Star Ocean View Suite

SIMPLY OUTSTANDING

Review for Le Soleal to South Pacific

User Avatar
Richard 1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant. From first contact with Ponant’s Australian office, which is located in Sydney, it was apparent that the standard of customer service was going to be impeccable. This was demonstrated by being able to speak with the same staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2020

Traveled with children

Half a cruise!

Review for Seabourn Encore to South Pacific

User Avatar
Muddle
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

After four Seabourn journeys, I can say the experience is so enjoyable that I have no interest in trying other cruise ships. Comfort, food, service etc all first class. Furthermore I make three points: (A) whoever thought up and/or designed the Town Square concept should be given a double bonus; (B) the system operated by the banks where one’s account is automatically closed down ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to the South Pacific on Other Cruise Ships
Oceania Cruises Regatta Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the South Pacific
Oceania Cruises Regatta Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the South Pacific
Windstar Cruises Wind Star Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the South Pacific
Azamara Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the South Pacific
Oceania Cruises Sirena Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the South Pacific
Crystal Cruises Crystal Symphony Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the South Pacific
