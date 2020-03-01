  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
South Pacific Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.9
1938 reviews

1-10 of 1,938 South Pacific Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Almost our last cruise before Covid

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
Bellair
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A wonderful itinerary covering Melanesia, sailing out of White Bay Cruise Port Sydney & under the bridge. Some of the best unspoilt islands visited. Including Vanuatu - New Caledonia - Australia The video featuring a ship tour & facilities on board. More posted on my youtube Bellaircruise channel. We have been enjoying Holland America for many years travelling the world on various ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Traveled with disabled person

I cannot say enough about this small ship and the crew and the service!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sophie the dog
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful. Once on the ship we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Lack of information

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jotodd
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

How low can you go

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
stevesmith111
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth. Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food. Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

Traveled with children

Don't do it

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
ddd0001
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Overpriced and Noisy

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
JAC646
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My Wife and I had time off organised and we hadn't been on a cruse since we were both 19, so this was our chance to to try cruising again. Ports of call were out of Royal Caribbean's control, due to Covid-19. My major complaint is the up-selling that takes place as soon as your board the ship. We found the price of alcohol on a supposed duty free ship out of this world. I was drinking ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great time despite the lack of Ports

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
ReneeLisa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

With the Corona Virus spreading rapidly, we were lucky to be able to cruise at all and were aware that things may change so we set out to enjoy our anniversary holiday with a positive frame of mind. We had an enjoyable day in Noumea and 2 days on Mystery Island and quite a few sea days. We have been well compensated for the lack of ports. We were well fed, accommodated, and entertained . We did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Worst cruise i have ever done

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
XxsmithyxX
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Booked this cruise 6 months ago. From the get go was a terrible experience. Boarding was chaotic, over 2 hours to board despite having first boarding time of 11.30 am. Itinerary changes supposed to visit 6 islands. Ended up going to 2. No information given from crew. Stuck doing laps around sydney. 11 night cruise turned to 7 sea days. The new gym set up is a joke. Refurbishment.... What ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Dissapointed

Review for Carnival Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
DebbieDozer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

10 nights to the Islands

Review for Carnival Splendor to South Pacific

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Best to just do in point form. Most of other reviews I have read are all true. Bad points. Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say. Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on. Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick). Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to the South Pacific on Other Cruise Ships
Princess Cruises Island Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the South Pacific
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the South Pacific
Royal Caribbean International Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the South Pacific
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Legend Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the South Pacific
Royal Caribbean International Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the South Pacific
