This was my first cruise and really vacation. This celebrated a honeymoon ruined by Covid closure and two Anniversaries. With kids grown I really had some high expectations. Embarkation wasnt bad at all. We chose an inside cabin as we didnt plan to be inside. It was very dated. Cabinet doors barley closed and were de-laminating, trim hanging. Rock hard bed. Cabin Steward was tipped nicely in ...
I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
1) no coffee maker in my room
2) no ice bucket in the room
3) broken closet
4) chips on the edge of sink
5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security
6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month
7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut
8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...
Before I left I read the reviews. The reviews were awful. How the food was horrible. How everything was just horrible. 2 out of 5 stars. I thought oh my what did I do booking this cruise. I went in with low expectations.
At the very start of the cruise I noticed the service. It was excellent. Our Room steward was great. He worked so hard. Bar staff always ready and waiting to take ...
This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays.
The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool).
The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
I booked this cruise because of the dates which covered Christmas and New Years 2023 into 2024, I found out this was a big mistake. Solo traveler's and a female, i felt like a second class citizen, I must have been invisible and when I spoke up to be heard or repeated what i would like even with the word please, i was even ignored and walked away from. This ship must have hired all new people for ...
My girlfriend picked this cruise because it was over Christmas an be New Years. She normally uses another cruise line. I have been on other cruise an had better service. One of the things that got me is the cost of Internet service was way too much(I work in IT including satellite service.they are charging over 100% over the cost.I have checked with other cruise lines. There food was ok I was ...
The ship is older, but according to their site it was refurbished in recent years. While the ship is clean and orderly... there definitely are areas that need attention. The inner cabin staterooms are decent for two people at best. The bathrooms are small and the curtains smell terrible.
The self serve food offerings are vast, but mediocre. There are three a la carte restaurants (additional ...
This ship is in desperate need of some maintenance and an upgrade. Very dated and a lot of things not working. Several people claimed of no working toilets. My lights in room weren’t working. The safe in room had a dead battery and never fixed. Dining was painful unless you were not using the free options. For the first 5 days lunch was identical and evening dinning was recycled lunch with a ...
Chose this cruise for the first cruise we have ever booked.
Food was a variety of the same cafeteria style food over the 10 days, the food itself was uncreative and bland and the selection was awful.
The a la carte places were ok, le bistro was the best overall. But Cagney's and la cucina were second rate at best. Would not pay half of the prices they charged.
The activities on the ship ...