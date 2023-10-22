I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Perhaps it is me, but as a seasoned cruiser who has been with many cruise lines, including the Carnival group, I had never been with Cunard. I just expected more than average, but I have had better service and better food on some other ships.
We did a transatlantic 7 day crossing from NYC to Southampton with a sheltered balcony cabin on Deck 5. The bed was fabulous, the best I have had on a ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
A quick review of our Southampton to New York QM2 crossing, 19-26 Nov.
I booked this trip last minute in October when I spotted a “too good to miss” deal on a sheltered verandah cabin. Only after booking did I realise that it was a literary crossing, which was a bonus!
The ship was just out of dry dock after a refit, that included new carpets, reupholstered chairs and a beautiful new floor ...
We chose Cunard because it was named as a Northern Lights Cruise. We wanted to see Norway, Northern Lights and Viking Villages.
The Cunard transfers to get to the ship and back were seamless. Great flights, the shuttle service was on time and accommodating both directions. The ship onboard and offboard process was seamless and easy.
The cabin steward and purser staff were very helpful and ...
We had a fabulous time on this Northern Lights cruise and readers can look up my Live From thread on the Cunard boards for more detail.
We sail with a toddler which is unusual for Cunard but their kids club is great. Our child is under 2 so we have to remain with her in the kids club during the day but between 6 and 11pm, they put out travel cots and you can leave your sleeping child while you ...
After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward.
Queen Victoria ...
We had an unexpected two weeks off and asked our travel agent to find a good deal for a cruise. The travel agent found a Norwegian cruise on the Norwegian Star leaving Southampton on October 23, 2023. We had never sailed with Norwegian before and were open to trying it out. We've sailed previously with Carnival, Celebrity, Oceania, Princess and Royal Caribbean. We have not cruised since 2018 so we ...
We were staying in Southampton at the Moxy hotel for four nights prior to our Transatlantic cruise. It was windy and rainy, but nothing compared to storm Babet which was battering Scotland. The opposite side of the system whipped up waves along the Iberian Peninsula, having an impact on the prior Silhouette sailing. Some folks who were doing back-to-back alerted us to a likely delay long before ...
We were on the Silhouette for our first transatlantic cruise. Was wonderful! The ship is beautiful, food in Blu and the buffet was consistently great, and staff were very friendly. After 11 nights, we still felt the food variety was excellent.
Our stateroom attendant was the best! Gym is perfect and has everything you need.
I was surprised to read some of the other reviews because our ...