Transpacific Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
262 reviews

1-10 of 262 Transpacific Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great food and beverage can’t overcome room and service problems

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review. Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

South Pacific Cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
Barbee Ann
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I selected Oceania because I liked the cruise itinerary. Being this was my first cruise with Oceana I was pleasantly surprised how friendly and helpful the staff was during the entire cruise. The stateroom attendant, Joy, was amazing. Her name fitted her personality because she always greeted me and had a smile on her face. From the staff member scrubbing the decks to the Captain, I found ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Not worth the extra money

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
twbiggs
10+ Cruises

We chose this cruise for the ports that we wished to visit. But we ended up having to cancel 3 of the ports due to the corona virus. While we understand the chiefs of the various islands deciding against our ship visiting, there was no offer of compensation for even the port taxes. Also we learned of the cancellations much earlier than was announced by the ship's captain. When we went to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

If the missed ports were the only problems.....

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
MAC0904
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was worried that Oceania would ruin me for all other cruise lines. Oceania was my first luxury cruise. All previous cruises I had been on were main line cruise companies; Carnival, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess and Royal Caribbean. Well that worry was fruitless. I would tell people I was going on Oceania some would say “Ohhh Oceania”. I thought when the vacation finally got there I would ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Modified South Pacific Cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
carolina husker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Oceania. Picked the cruise for the itinerary. We had been to New Zealand and the South Pacific before and wanted to see a few more islands. Unfortunately, coronavirus concerns by the island governments forced the ship to cancel Mare Island, Samoa, American Samoa and Huahine. No new ports were added, just longer stays in Nomnea and Papeete. Spent a couple extra days at sea, but I ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Sublime South Pacific was a beautiful cruise.

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
trippingtraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I know the Regatta well so it was a pleasure to travel on the newly refurbished ship. Cabin 4056 in category C1 Deluxe outside seemed like it was in a good position so that was my choice for this cruise out of Papeete, Tahiti to Sydney, Australia. I have travelled in an assortment of different cabins and categories on Regatta in Alaska and the Mediterranean and it has been fine every time. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Happy Ship on Oceania South Pacific cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
TallBlindGuy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I am enjoying the cruise and observe many happy guests. The crew has been amazing and Corey Powell is doing a great job as Cruise Director. Very effective and a really nice guy! He and the entertainment staff did a great job on the "Showdown" performance. The crew work so hard to please all of the guests. The crew seems to be enjoying this Transoceanic cruise as well. Most of them work long ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Happy Ship on South Pacific cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
Ardentown
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It is Day 14 of our 18 day cruise from Tahiti to Sydney. I am enjoying the cruise and observe many happy guests. The crew has been amazing and Corey Powell is doing a great job as cruise director. In addition to all of the standard announcements that he is required to give, he adds some humor and fun. A really nice guy as well! All of the crew work so hard to please all of the guests even ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Disorganized

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
snow9
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Regatta, SF to Tahiti Nov 1-Nov17, 2019. Concierge cabin deck 7. Worst cruise I have ever been on. Most disorganized ship ever and I have traveled with most of them. Left-over foods served, same foods daily. Service desks, destination desks, concierge desk, top management in restaurants uncaring and downright rude to guests. Rude staff. Ship Regatta just underwent revamping and it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Good, decent fellow humans

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
Tmuhsin
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This is the 11th day on this cruise ship Regatta. People complain about minor things but let’s stop for a moment and really think of what people complain about! I have met the most decent, hard working, humble employees on the planet. They treat you well, they attend and go beyond their work. One must remember these people are months and months without husband, wife, daughters, sons and loved ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

