Pacific Coastal Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
734 reviews

1-10 of 734 Pacific Coastal Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
BSinPNS
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this a few months ago after reading how it was going COVID-wise on cruise ships. Cruise was so good that we booked a B2B and got a certificate for another. We were in Aqua cabin 9112. Please feel free to ask questions. - COVOD Testing. Flying to San Diego from Florida a few days early meant we needed to do the tests away from home. We purchased three of the Celebrity recommended ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Very pleasant cruise

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Dmrogers11
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

For context, I usually cruise Disney so I can’t help but make it my point of reference. I took my 10YO son on a 3 day cruise from Vancouver to LA. Our main objective of the trip was to spend time together, enjoy the food and enjoy being at sea. I splurged on a club class mini suite. I. Not sure the ‘club class’ was worth the extra $$, but we loved the mini suite. So much space for just the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Relaxing get-away!

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Status2006
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Vancouver-round-trip cruises, with no need for air travel, are always a draw for us! This cruise was a terrific 10 day relaxing get-away and we are very glad we went! We were dropped off in Mission in time for the final West Coast Express commuter train to Waterfront Station, had breakfast in the Food Court then walked over to Canada Place for Embarkation. Would do that again if smaller ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Relaxing on the Star Princess

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
babbdawg
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Living near Vancouver my DH and I like taking these round trips with no flights to worry about. We were sailing the California Coast celebrating our birthdays and our wedding anniversary. Embarkation was smooth and our stateroom was ready before 1 pm. The ship is older and is showing some wear but it was well maintained and our cabin was in good shape Our favourite things on this cruise: the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Awesome time on Princess

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Lilliejean
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was Good value for the money. I enjoyed the entertainment, the food was awesome and the service above and beyond. The crew were attentive at all times and were helpful. The cruise staff was friendly, funny and kept things lively. Great team. I enjoyed the entertainment and games. I was traveling with my mother and father in law and they also enjoyed the variety of ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Come back disappointed

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
vancouvershirley
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was looking forward to this cruise. We chose it because the departure and arrival port (Vancouver) was convenient for us as we live in the city; the itinerary was good; and because our previous experience with Princess, in particular the Star Princess, had been good. This time we were disappointed. There were fewer events, as shown by a comparison of the Princess Patter list of events from ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great itinerary, great staff, wonderful 10 days

Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
bostonfred
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We always cruise for itinerary and sail multiple lines. Only our third Princess Cruise. I will start with the negatives and they are few. Star is old and will be sold off to P and O next year. Our cabin had some plumbing issues. Intermittent lack of toilet flushing and water backing up in the shower at night with loud gurgling sounds. Princess did their best to address issues and after several ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

A lovely cruise

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
BetsyT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took this cruise with another couple, long-time friends and traveling companions, booking two balcony cabins with adjoining doors and balconies, and we had a very good time. We were nervous about the weather sailing south down the coast, but needn't have been, because the weather was gorgeous and the seas were very smooth. Boarding was wonderfully efficient - we arrived at the port a bit ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Cheap attempt to upsell everything

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Jennywu1226
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We travelled as a party of 9 and had really looked forward to seeing Alaska with Holland America. Boy were we disappointed. Every show, talk, movie on the cruise was an attempt to sell something. Although we are used to cruises and expect this to happen, their selling attempt was too blatant and started to ruin our experience. A season on the history of diamonds led to a pushy sales effort ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

Fine - but not what it used to be

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
jap0nica
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

THE GOOD: Very efficient at embarking and disembarking passengers smoothly. Smiley, welcoming and attentive staff. Very clean and comfortable stateroom. Good entertainment (we watched the dancers). Several choices of bars and lounges, all with excellent service. Pretty good food. NOT SO GOOD: I couldn't help compare this ship with the one I sailed on 20 years ago. It was nothing like ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews to Pacific Coastal on Other Cruise Ships
Holland America Line Westerdam Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Pacific Coastal
American Cruise Lines American Spirit Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Amsterdam Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Solstice Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to Pacific Coastal
