Norwegian Fjords Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
387 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 387 Norwegian Fjords Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

ALL DRESSED UP FOR A HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA MEAL

Review for Queen Victoria to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
tony s
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I were looking forward to this cruise as we had heard how excellent Cunard was and it was a great opportunity to see the Norwegian Fjords. The itinerary was great and the excursion in Olden(Fjords and Glaciers) were excellent. To be fair embarkation and disembarkation were well managed. However,many other things were not. We had a Britannia class balcony room. The room in the times ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

We found the Northern Lights on Viking Star 2/2020 Room 5001

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
mimicruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise in hopes of seeing the elusive Northern Lights. We were so lucky as we saw them on four or five different nights. Our best views were from the ship after leaving Narvik. We cruised from Bergen to Tilbury on the Viking Star February 15 through February 27th. We have been on over 50 cruises but this was our first on Viking. We were surprised with the uncrowded open spaces. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Wonderful Northern Lights and Norway Trip

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JazzyTheTraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We picked this trip to see the Northern Lights and Norway in winter, to remind me of growing up in the snow! The crew - ALL OF THEM - are amazing, unfailing nice, and make this cruise a really wonderful time. They read and respond to your comments on a daily basis so if you need something they really do take it into account. Seriously, cannot day enough good things about all the crew. Even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Norway!!!

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Peglog80
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have always wanted to see Norway. We both have Norwegian DNA. It is also a place that neither one of us has been before. The ship and our cabin were immaculate. Our cabin stewards anticipated our every need. All of the Viking employees were wonderful. We enjoyed the port talks and all the lectures they offered. Our favorite excursion was the husky dog sleds. We also got to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Stunning scenery and prices

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
johnonhisbike
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We hoped to see the Aurora and experience the stunning arctic scenery. We chose the 7-day Northbound cruise with flights back to the UK from Kirkenes. The prices for the excursions were very high, nevertheless we chose the dog-sledding as an experience of a lifetime. It lived up to expectations. The 'Cathedral tour' at one town though, was priced at over £100pp - we decided to walk the half ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Grey Northern lights

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ahorsham
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Even though we saw them on 3 nights, be aware - Northern lights are NOT coloured to the naked eye. If your cabin is on the gangway side you get woken in the middle of the night with all the stops. Not enough to do on board except sit in the lounge area, some good talks and films. Board games available. The gangway area and walk path to coaches were not treated, so snow and ice v. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

In Search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Renee B
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we love Norway, and wanted to visit in winter to try to see the northern lights. Viking offered this cruise beginning with two days in Bergen, giving us time to both recover from jet lag and enjoy shopping in Bergen, We also paid Viking to arrange our air travel, so as to insure a seamless arrival in the event of any disruption. Well, one of the flights ultimately ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

They got everything right on our Northern Lights cruise

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Frank CC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

(Sorry in advance for the long review.) My wife & I had not been on any significant cruises in the past decade because the trend to larger ships goes against most of what I want in a cruise. Things that are important to me are: lack of crowds, not feeling like each activity or announcement was a grab for more money, food properly prepared (does not need to be uber-high end, but it shouldn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

In Search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
glen rob
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see a part of the world that is not easily accessible and also beautiful. The few days at sea allowed us a very good opportunity to explore and enjoy the various amenities provided on the ship. All the crew were tremendously friendly and helpful. I particularly enjoyed visiting the spa with the large heated jacuzzi, steam, sauna and snow grotto. The fitness center offered all the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews to Norwegian Fjords on Other Cruise Ships
