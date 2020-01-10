My wife and I were looking forward to this cruise as we had heard how excellent Cunard was and it was a great opportunity to see the Norwegian Fjords. The itinerary was great and the excursion in Olden(Fjords and Glaciers) were excellent. To be fair embarkation and disembarkation were well managed. However,many other things were not.
We had a Britannia class balcony room. The room in the times ...
I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday.
The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
We chose this cruise in hopes of seeing the elusive Northern Lights. We were so lucky as we saw them on four or five different nights. Our best views were from the ship after leaving Narvik.
We cruised from Bergen to Tilbury on the Viking Star February 15 through February 27th. We have been on over 50 cruises but this was our first on Viking. We were surprised with the uncrowded open spaces. ...
We picked this trip to see the Northern Lights and Norway in winter, to remind me of growing up in the snow! The crew - ALL OF THEM - are amazing, unfailing nice, and make this cruise a really wonderful time. They read and respond to your comments on a daily basis so if you need something they really do take it into account. Seriously, cannot day enough good things about all the crew. Even the ...
My husband and I have always wanted to see Norway. We both have Norwegian DNA. It is also a place that neither one of us has been before. The ship and our cabin were immaculate. Our cabin stewards anticipated our every need. All of the Viking employees were wonderful. We enjoyed the port talks and all the lectures they offered. Our favorite excursion was the husky dog sleds. We also got to ...
We hoped to see the Aurora and experience the stunning arctic scenery. We chose the 7-day Northbound cruise with flights back to the UK from Kirkenes.
The prices for the excursions were very high, nevertheless we chose the dog-sledding as an experience of a lifetime. It lived up to expectations. The 'Cathedral tour' at one town though, was priced at over £100pp - we decided to walk the half ...
Even though we saw them on 3 nights, be aware - Northern lights are NOT coloured to the naked eye.
If your cabin is on the gangway side you get woken in the middle of the night with all the stops. Not enough to do on board except sit in the lounge area, some good talks and films. Board games available.
The gangway area and walk path to coaches were not treated, so snow and ice v. ...
We chose this cruise because we love Norway, and wanted to visit in winter to try to see the northern lights. Viking offered this cruise beginning with two days in Bergen, giving us time to both recover from jet lag and enjoy shopping in Bergen, We also paid Viking to arrange our air travel, so as to insure a seamless arrival in the event of any disruption.
Well, one of the flights ultimately ...
(Sorry in advance for the long review.)
My wife & I had not been on any significant cruises in the past decade because the trend to larger ships goes against most of what I want in a cruise. Things that are important to me are: lack of crowds, not feeling like each activity or announcement was a grab for more money, food properly prepared (does not need to be uber-high end, but it shouldn't ...
We wanted to see a part of the world that is not easily accessible and also beautiful. The few days at sea allowed us a very good opportunity to explore and enjoy the various amenities provided on the ship. All the crew were tremendously friendly and helpful. I particularly enjoyed visiting the spa with the large heated jacuzzi, steam, sauna and snow grotto. The fitness center offered all the ...