Netherlands Singles Cruises Reviews

3.8
3,244 reviews

1-10 of 3,244 Netherlands Singles Cruises Reviews

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Celebrity Concierge Select cabin

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

JanHin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I've cruised on 5 different cruise lines out of Florida, and Celebrity is one of my favorites. Cabin was a Celebrity Concierge Select cabin but was cheaper than a veranda, so I quickly booked it. It was the same size but with a smaller veranda than the regular veranda cabin I had on the Celebrity Silhouette in November. We got caught in a traffic tie-up and missed the special captain's lunch. We ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Beautiful Ship; WORST BEDS!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

Yacht2031
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I’m too late submitting my review to Celebrity, so I thought I’d post here. I took my first Celebrity Cruise this month (Dec ‘23) and I had preconceived notions it would be classy, if not a bit too much. I found the ship to be a smaller, lovely, dated ship, with plenty of fun and relaxation. There was ample things to do or not do, depending on your mood. My biggest disappointment that will ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Laid Back Cruise with Outstanding Crew!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

Kailey Pren
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This cruise is quite the opposite of a Carnival ship in my opinion. It’s pretty relaxed and more for the “older crowd”. I’d say there were only about 30 adults total on the sailing under the age of 40, so it’s not the cruise to go on if you like fun game shows and wild parties. But, the Crew members on this ship are definitely the best I’ve ever experienced between any cruise I’ve taken with all ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Good, not great, ABC islands + Grand Cayman on Equinox

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

We r cruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

December 2023 - 9 day cruise to Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curacao, Bonair. We went basic, with a standard veranda cabin, classic drink package, and premium WiFi. It was our 2nd Celebrity cruise, but around 20th cruise overall. Food: Main dining room had limited choices for dinner, quality was good to very good and service was excellent. Portions are small, but waiters are happy to bring multiple ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda

Great Time with a Hardworking Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

CRay8323
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing Grills Experience - Le Harve & Rotterdam

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

Craigrlewis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed. Le Harve & Rotterdam From embarkation onwards was great. Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional. Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all. Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

First time cruiser on Cunard - very pleasantly surprised

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Al_W
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward. Queen Victoria ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

AmaZing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

Joel Lagimoniere
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Even if the weather was not ideal we had a blast. All the crew members were fantastic. The meals are just delicious and so well presented. Our cruise director, Betti, was amazing. During our cruise, one of the lock broke down and she was able to reorganized all the excursions on a very short notice, all this happening on a Saturday. High five to Betti. All the waiting staff in the restaurant or ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Gentle joyful fun

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idun

Michelle I
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Gentle joyful fun. My friend that I’ve known since fourth grade was my travel partner. We both turned 70 within a two week time period. We both had had many years of high stress. Viking made this so gentle and such fun I can’t really express. I am hopeful to take another trip with her as well as with my wonderful husband who made this wonderful birthday trip happen. The food was delightful, the ...
Sail Date: October 2023

