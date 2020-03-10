  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Mediterranean Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
13945 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 13,945 Mediterranean Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Norwegian - You get a cruise and that's about it

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
andrewjb1
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Greece on Norwegian Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
bgrubb_2000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise. The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseMH
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Value for Money Cruising - Great Food and Customer Service

Review for Costa Victoria to Mediterranean

User Avatar
chenson australia
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Average Cruise

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
potsie57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise at full price over a year ago. We wanted to try MSC, I had read all the reviews and decided to go with an open mind. First off the ship is beautiful and very clean, the only think we didn't care for is the chopped up layout. The staff at customer service desk were unfriendly like other reviewers have stated. The lack of communication as to what was going on was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Under the circumstances hard to give a fair review

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Joenut
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise. The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza. Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Top notch experience

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Keithlampkin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be. From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Bad food

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Momamo3
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise on black friday.Very good price.This ship is beautiful and very clean.The cabins are also quite large and comfortable. THATS THE GOOD.Now the food is very bad.All food was cold.Cold food was warm we were scared we would become ill.We ate pizza for three days.The service desk is a no go.Most staff have very limited English. We were charged for drinks on Ocean cay even ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Amazing cruise! Don’t listen to bad reviews

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mjacobs11
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

MSC Divina was more than perfect! After reading reviews, I was hesitant, expecting a bad time and rude employees, as most of the reviews say. Embarking- NO long lines and NO trouble! We expecting to be waiting all day in lines and what not, but we arrived at our terminal at 11am for check in and was on the boat eating lunch by 11:30! We weren’t expecting to board until 2 or 3pm, I think that’s ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Americans do not cruise MSC - staff felt like prison guards and food was sub-par

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
LOlson4812
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I have cruised MSC before many years ago and had a good experience. I have also cruise with Carnival 6-7 times, Princess, Holland America and Royal Caribbean. I realized very quickly this cruise line was not the experience I was looking for as an American. I booked this cruise because the dates worked for my step-daughter's spring break and because the prices were great, and free drinks and wifi ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Mediterranean on Other Cruise Ships
MSC Cruises MSC Armonia Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to the Mediterranean
MSC Cruises MSC Armonia Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to the Mediterranean
Carnival Imagination Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to the Mediterranean
Viking Ocean Cruises Viking Star Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to the Mediterranean
Windstar Cruises Wind Spirit Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to the Mediterranean
Aegean Odyssey Cruise Reviews for Singles Cruises to the Mediterranean
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.