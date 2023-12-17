Just a ridiculously bad cruise in almost every category. I consider this an unfortunate experience and feel embarrassed to have brought my entire family to share in this experience. The one positive is “at least we didn’t get food poisoning.” We have cruised extensively on other cruise lines ranging from Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, to Azamara so have some experience with ...
I was employed by the Kitano NY for 15 years. So I am well trained in guest interactions, hotel cleanliness standards, hospitality in general as well as being extremely knowledgeable in food and beverage products and service. We brought my three sons on a Christmas cruise. We have never sailed ncl but the dates for the epic worked for us so we decided to give it a try. I am shocked and ...
The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around.
Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
We have done a Christmas cruise on Carnival and RCCL, so we thought we would give it a try on MSC as well. We have been on four other MSC ships (Seaside, Seashore, Meravigilia and Divina).
Pre-Cruise
We flew in to FLL and stayed at the Wyndham Gardens the night before. The hotel had a shuttle that picked us up. options for food was a small restaurant area in the hotel, or a restaurant ...
Getting on ship was a hot mess, said due to weather we were delayed leaving, but another cruise ship pulled out at 5:30 !!! Power went out in cabin 3 times, toilet didn't work for a good part of the day one day, internet was horrible, hair in food in main dining room, bar staff was overwhelmed, got the wrong drinks numerous times, waited 1 hour at times for drinks, buffet was always 1 main course ...
I read the reviews and took a chance as some folks just like to complain. Learned my lesson. This is a pretty ship and most of the crew were very good. the only sign of age I saw was rust on our balcony. Everything was kept clean. We LOVED the Beatles show. These are the reasons we would never go back on this ship. I should note that the ship was at capacity and to be fair, some things may ...
First off. This is our first cruise together and my first cruise period. I am writing this 9 days into our 11 day Christmas cruise.
Cabin:
We purchased a inner cabin on level 10 near the front of the ship. For what we paid, it has been pleasant. Pillows are good. Bed a bit hard. Sounds travels from nearby cabins. Bathroom is adjustable shower door for greater space in the lui. Lots ...
Sailing MSC makes you realize how some other lines really get it right. And what it's like when done wrong. The itinerary decided this try, and my brother in law sailed this very ship March 2023 for a short jaunt to ensure it was a good choice. He had a great 5 day Caribbean cruise so we were excited to try MSC for the first time on a special Christmas cruise.
SUMMARY: I hope your family ...
I recently sailed on NCL Epic, and while there were pockets of excellent service, the overall impression was marred by inconsistent drink service. It felt as if the staff considered patrons a burden, a sentiment echoed by many fellow guests. Despite some positive experiences, the general consensus among passengers was disappointment, citing a noticeable decline compared to previous voyages and ...