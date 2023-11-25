Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink.
This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
This was my first Norwegian cruise. We have taken 10 Carnival cruises, 1 Princess, 1 MSC and 1 Disney.
So, I am familiar with cruises. It was me, my husband and our two teens (12 and 15)
We were expecting this to be nice, so maybe that is why I was so disappointed. And, it wasn't just one of the items I am pointing out- it was just a combination of everything that really disappointed me ...
Enchantment of the Seas is the oldest ship in the RC fleet and needs to be sent to the scrap yard! The ship is very dated with lots of rust and broken parts (public bathrooms, cabins that creak like a coffin, poor layout of decks, etc.). We've been on several RC ships and this one is not on par with Royal Caribbean's other ships (e.g. Serenity of the Seas). We do NOT recommend anyone cruise on ...
We've been cruising several times in the past with Carnival and RCL. We had great impression on Carnival back to 2016 so we chose Carnival Dream to sail with our 18-month old baby. However, the entire trip was not good at all compared to our past experience.
1) Embarkation - Probably the only good part. It is very smooth. We arrived on time and check-in is very smooth and fast.
2) Food - ...
First time ever on Carnival. Been on RCCL 5 times over 24 years. The Magic has the best food not only in the dining room, but with Guy Fieri's Pig & Anchor BBQ and Emeril's signature dishes on every night's main dining room menu, this is the ship to eat!!! I never usually order 2 appetizers or entrees, but I did on this ship. Absolutely YUMMY!
Entertainment was also top notch in the theater. ...
Ship was to go to Far North Queensland but due to Cyclone we went south instead.
I was happy to go south, but could understand people being disappointed with change, but there was no way we could have gone to Cairns etc.
First time on Brilliance, had previously been on Quantum last 4 times, and I actually enjoyed the smaller ship, it took us back to the old days ( well not that old ...
I had high hopes for this cruise. Our last cruise on the Pride was amazing. But this was far from it. Never seem our cruise director. Wouldn't know what she even looked like. New menu is not good. Poor quality. Terrible taste. Overcooked or cold. Buffet was terrible. Breakfast was inedible. Eggs were water, bacon was raw, croissants was were stale. Good luck getting butter. Didn't even ...