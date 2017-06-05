My partner and I chose this NCL rather expensive cruise because half of the 11-day cruise time was to be spent in Greenland. When we were checking in at the cruise terminal at Reykjavík, we got our first unpleasant surprise of the cruise, The Captain had cancelled all the Greenland ports and was taking the ship to Norway before heading back to Iceland for the last 4 days of the cruise. If we had ...
Two of the ports (Haugesund and Lerwick) were missed due to high winds. But our purpose for the cruise was to visit Iceland, and those ports were great! Food was average and service was great. Arriving without luggage from flight was annoying but the ship tried hard to accommodate our situation. The transition from COVID-intensive to normal cruising is happening slowly and still impacts ...
This was our 7th adventure cruise with Lindblad and the 4th on the Orion. We chose this trip because it was to a very different part of the world and it was on the Orion which is our favourite Lindblad ship. There are only 100 guests so it is easy to get to know many others
We were not disappointed. We were able to visit some very unique Russian locations and meet some amazing local people who ...
We selected the cruise because the itinerary met our requirements, and the cruise did meet our expectations in this respect, although a storm kept us out of the scheduled first port of call.
Cabin very good, as were the staff on board. Food in general good, although very bland, probably to cater for the majority of guests on board. It did feel that this was an Old Folks Home on holiday, ...
All the services on board, very good ship, cabin ok, dining ok, but impossible because the weather to go to the North Cape. we have known an other way of life with sea and the cold and fishing. People quiet and very clean. All the services at the hour, all excursion very well organized.
Very good travel, Hurtigruten is a wonderful company.
We don't know if you come again in spring or summer ...
The travel arrangements were very easy and straightforward. A very traditional ship kitted out with plenty of oak, brass and glass lighting. We chose a cabin on the promenade deck (deck 5) which was both compact but extremely comfortable. Our cabin choice included a ‘tea package’ and wi-if which were both used daily.
The dining was very informal, buffet breakfast and lunch offering a variety ...
What an amazing journey! So different from a 'big ship' experience - you get really up-close-and-personal to the Norwegian coast with Hurtigruten, visiting so many ports of call, and expertly navigating the myriad of islands and fjords of the coast - amazingly close, almost reaching out to touch some of the cliffs or to shake the hands of locals.
Could not fault the food, service and staff on ...
In 2006, I sailed on this very same vessel to Antarctica. When I heard the ship had been refurbished in 2016 and was now sailing in the Arctic, I was anxious to experience "having sailed to the ends of the Earth" on the same ship. My expectations were exceeded on this cruise! Although the weather was a little bit less than cooperative, the sights of the Norwegian Coast were stunning, and the crew ...
I chose this cruise because I wanted to see Iceland and the Faroe Islands. I'm quite interested in the characteristics of the polar regions of our planet, and this seemed to be a good way to do it. I was not disappointed. A few notes:
The itinerary had to be changed because of storms in the North Sea. This worked out well for me, but may not have been so for others. Travelers should note that ...
The emphasis was on the outstanding views and the experiences - and to our great pleasure, on the food. Fabulous food (especially if you like fish but friend enjoyed her vegetarian menu and there was plenty of interesting meat). Excellent catering for a dietary issue that we had notified in advance. Enormous and varied hot and cold buffet at breakfast and lunch, set menu at dinner. You get to ...