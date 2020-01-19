Review for Coral Princess to Antarctica

On a big cruise ship you don't get to go off the ship onto the ice, but the cost is about a third of the price, so we thought we'd try seeing Antarctica this way and if we really needed to touch the ice, we could do the expedition ship in a few years. We were not disappointed. Captain McBain took us to places not even on the itinerary, and we had a blast doing them. We got to within a couple ...