Our cruise of a lifetime to antarctica was a total waste of time and money. Hal couldn't have screwed up more if it really tried. i'll share just the highlights! our embarkation was a seven hour (two on a bus and five in the terminal) fiasco with ~ 5,000 people crammed into one room with five ships in port and then hal required all passengers to take a covid test on the third day! also, no ...
Antarctica has been my dream for years. I researched every type of tour operator before deciding on National Geographic Orion. It is a small luxury ship, where they have the ability to get everyone off the ship for multiple daily excursions. There were a dozen naturalists aboard who gave daily lectures on everything from photography to killer whales. Every detail was thought out and implemented to ...
This was on my husband's bucket list, not mine. I was afraid of the Drake Passage and didn't really want to go. It turned out to be the best adventure of our lives! We started in Santiago, Chile with the pre-cruise wine tasting tour. This included a trip around Santiago the first day, three vineyards over the next two days, a lunch we cooked at one vineyard, and two gourmet dinners in ...
This trip included four days cruising around the Antarctic peninsula and nearby South Shetland Islands. Ice bergs - check. Really bid tabular icebergs - check. Penguins on the shore and on floating ice - check. Penguins swimming and porpoising - check. Whales floating, swimming, diving - check. Sea lions - check. Glaciers - check. Large areas covered by continental ice sheets - check. ...
I couldn't believe my luck when a trip to the Antarctica came up. I was saying the night before to my husband that we would not be visiting this part of the world because it was way too expensive, then BINGO the Coral Princes was cruising down this part of the world with a few stops on the way and on the way back. (at an affordable price)
Our cabin was extremely comfortable and we were on the ...
We had been looking at this cruise for sometime and gave it to ourselves for our 40th wedding anniversary. We liked this cruise because it was the only affordable way to see Antarctica (checking off a continent). Also we had not been to South American. My wife and I spent 3 days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. We took a city walking tour to understand and see the city and enjoyed some delicious ...
On a big cruise ship you don't get to go off the ship onto the ice, but the cost is about a third of the price, so we thought we'd try seeing Antarctica this way and if we really needed to touch the ice, we could do the expedition ship in a few years.
We were not disappointed. Captain McBain took us to places not even on the itinerary, and we had a blast doing them. We got to within a couple ...
We wanted to go to Antartica and felt cruise touring was the way to go. We were not disappointed! The cruise was incredible. Seeing the icebergs, the wildlife (plenty of whales, penguins and seals) and cruising around the island of Cape Horn was cool.
Although delayed by a huge storm coming from the west towards South America, when it was time to go across Drake passage, it was calm as can ...
The primary reason for this cruise was to see Antarctica - everything else was secondary. Coral Princess is a great ship in very good condition. May have the smallest ration of passengers per ton of any major cruise ship making for a very uncrowded experience. Superb Captain, very good crew, might be my favorite cruise ship (this was cruise 16.)
Embarkation seemed hectic with what felt like ...
The reason for this cruise is simple: ANTARCTICA!!! The most amazing place I've ever been. The other ports were Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, Falkland Islands (cancelled because of weather) Puerto Madryn, Argentina and Montevideo. There were a lot of sea days so I think they struggled to find enough entertainers or those willing to fly to South America. For example; the in house performed a night of ...