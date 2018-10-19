  • Write a Review
Singapore to Trans-Ocean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
50 reviews

1-10 of 50 Singapore to Trans-Ocean Cruise Reviews

Poorly organised throughout

Review for Arcadia to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
robyn1234
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Thigs went wrong right from the beginning when we arrived after flying overnight and our transferred, which was included in the cost of the cruise, failed to turn up and we had to make our own way to the ship. We then spent three hours waiting to check-in, which was unacceptable. Once on board we found lifts out of order and several toilets and sinks in the public areas also out of order, and ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Large Inside Stateroom with Shower

Poor crew training and terrible food safety in eating areas

Review for Carnival Splendor to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
huttonmarg
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 16th cruise (my 2nd cruise on Carnival ). We chose this cruise because the price was great and the ports were potentially interesting. It was a repositioning cruise from Singapore to Sydney, stopping at Bali, Komodo Island, Darwin, Airlie Beach, Moreton Island and Sydney.We stayed in Singapore for 3 nights before the cruise which was great. Embarkation in Singapore was very ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Relocation Cruise, Singapore to Sydney

Review for Carnival Splendor to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Eugene A
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for a couple of reasons - firstly because it was sailing out of Singapore and we hadn't done that before, and secondly because one of the ports was Komodo Island which we were looking forward to very much. Embarkation day was a complete mess. The port authority process was ok but then we went to the check in counter for Carnival where we were given receipts for our ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Repositioning cruise from Singapore to Sydney

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We spent a wonderful week in Singapore before boarding for the Cruise to Australia so we were looking forward to the cruise home. Voyager was the first ship we ever sailed on with Royal Caribbean several years ago and we were anticipating a great cruise similar to our previous experience. Boarding in Singapore was a nightmare. Very slow, hot and some not very accommodating port staff, in fact, ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

We renamed it the Explorer Nightmare!

Review for Explorer Dream to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Damseladore
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We saw a special deal, fly, accommodation in Singapore, and 14 night cruise back to Sydney. Sounded ideal! Especially as the ship had been launched in April 2019, millions of dollars spent on refurbishment, and a maiden voyage. THE SHIP IS 20 YEARS OLD! Our excitement cooled off even before we left home. The company got my wife's date of birth wrong, the port of departure in Singapore was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

A training cruise for staff

Review for Explorer Dream to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
5 Amigos
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise from Singapore as it visited ports we had not been before. We knew it was a relocation cruise & that it was coming to Sydney for the first time under the new name. We encountered a number of problems with the slowness of service from the drink waiters, the processes they used where we had to sign for everything & the dietary problems we were trying to communicate to the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Fantastic Cruise

Review for Sapphire Princess to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Jan Kinross
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything about this cruise was fantastic. From the ports we visited, to the length of the cruise, the onboard entertainment, the exercise class choices, the gym facilities, the games and competitions not to mention the food, all exceeded our expectations! The restaurants were impeccable and the food was first class. The décor is exemplary and let's not forget the compliment the cruise staff. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Traveled with children

Didn't Live up to Expectations

Review for Sapphire Princess to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
sherlockr2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I must have been on a different cruise than some of the other reviewers. After 20 + cruises on various cruise lines, I found this one mediocre. Perhaps I expected too much of the exotic 37 day Singapore to Southampton itinerary. I have to admit the highlight of the trip, Petra, definitely did live up to its hype and my expectations. The Suez Canal on the other hand was a major disappointment ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Amazing cruise line and passengers with excellent learning opportunities

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Playboy2you2005
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ship is just renovated cabin with larger shower area. Cabin is always clean! Thanks to our cabin service. Always love flexibility diner restaurants timing with so excellent services they gave to us. Entertaining is marvelous with différents shows but some with same performers. Service are excellent with smiles in their face and minds. Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth as supposed to ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Reposition Singapore to Sydney

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Lord muk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Keen to try the larger ship for the first time. The OVation is a beautiful ship only 2 yr. young, the artwork & walk throughs are great, 270 at back of ship is great venue with the robots entertaining the humans. The theatre handles the large number of passengers & the smaller venues cope well with passenger numbers. The staff were excellent, cannot fault, they are eager to please & satisfy ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View

