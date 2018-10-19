Review for Arcadia to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: March 2023
Cabin Type: Large Inside Stateroom with Shower
Review for Carnival Splendor to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: November 2019
Review for Carnival Splendor to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Voyager of the Seas to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Ocean View
Review for Explorer Dream to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Explorer Dream to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Sapphire Princess to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: April 2019
Cabin Type: Oceanview
Traveled with children
Review for Sapphire Princess to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: March 2019
Review for Norwegian Jewel to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: November 2018
Cabin Type: Inside
Review for Ovation of the Seas to Trans-Ocean
Sail Date: October 2018
Cabin Type: Ocean View