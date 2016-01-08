  • Newsletter
Singapore to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
15 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 15 Singapore to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Nothing beats the unexpected by Liz and Pat

Review for National Geographic Orion to South Pacific

User Avatar
LizAndPat57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We came to Singapore few days before, to enjoy the most expensive city in the world. On the day before embarking the Orion we met with the other fellow cruisers and actually a couple of them we knew from before. It was a treat to see them again after so many years. Me and Pat were enjoying a couple of Lindblad cruises, even before when it was National Geographic. In the past few years we have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Very enjoyable

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
KristyArmstrong
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Singapore was amazing. We lined up for quite a while to get on the ship. Our cabin was very hot to start with but the air con was fixed on the second day and was much better. The food in the buffet was okay, the restaurants were also okay. The shampoo in the bathroom ran out on the third last and was never refilled (not that we asked them to, but they should have noticed you would think). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Go P & O - NO

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
Florrie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Leaving from Singapore - good - visiting Bali & Lombok but mostly for Dili and Komodo Island. Cabin 4115, well serviced. Shore excursions unsure as we did our own in Bali, Lombok was dreadful (when we know it can be lovely). Dili, Timor not good with a $40 Visa charge, told not to use taxis - but $80 pp for a tour with ramshackle buses, no air con, broken seats, spare tyre in middle of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Found it lacking

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sonia7
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose this cruise for my 50th because of the ports & seemed like a good deal. Cabin was ok with good storage. Was disappointed with a few things. Missed out on ports due to weather. Would like to do it again at different time of year on a different line. The Edge was well over-priced with only 1/2 the activities listed available. Then missed out on several due to weather. Lucky to get any ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Traveled with children

Leaky old ship

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
Keith Aus
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Went on the cruise with my fiance, On arrival to the room found the Rubber Bath Matt with mould on it and silicone around bath also mouldy After a big day on shore tour 9 Hours looking forward to a swim at the pool at the adult only pool area and a drink at the bar only to find the area closed for a private function. This occurred 3 times throughout the 2-week cruise. One day while at ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Pleasantly surprised by Pacific Eden.

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
questar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised many cruise lines but this was our first P&O cruise. We have always steered away from P&O because of negative reviews, particularly of Pacific Eden. However we chose the cruise because of the ports. Komodo Island and Dilli in East Timor in particular. The dragons on Komodo Island were a sight to behold. East Timor is making progress after their turbulent history. I have to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Nice boat and itinerary. Many cutbacks.

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
wazzawoodcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because the itinerary was great and the price was too good to give up. We have travelled with P&O before and although a budget cruise line the service has always been good. This ship was fine. Old but refurbished. Food was good but P&O continue to make cutbacks. As an example, if you don't finish a bottle of wine at dinner they will not keep it until the following ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Nice ship but not for us

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
Bugis
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise for the ports of call and also it allowed us to add a stay in Singapore which we enjoy. Boarding was reasonable after filling out a heap of forms and then waiting in a holding area but overall about an hour to get on board. We have been on Volendam so were somewhat familiar with the layout of the ship albeit that it has been extensively renovated. The facilities are very good ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Like most reviewers...this ship is just about Average. Believe the ratings.

Review for Pacific Eden to South Pacific

User Avatar
chrispereira
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Old ship with excellent new decor. 2nd time on Eden this year. 21st overall cruise. Problems this cruise started with noisy AC in the cabin. Told reception that us and next door had same issue.They moved them and didn't get back to us. The Pantry had AC issues for 2 days and we just sweated while having breakfast, which was inedible at times. Breakfast much better at the Waterfront. Was going for ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

wonderful cruise

Review for Nautica to South Pacific

User Avatar
Mocco
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Smooth embarkation at Singapore. Rooms compact but comfortable and very clean. Bathroom on the small size but adequate. Worth booking concierge or above for the extra perks ie free WIFI of 500 minutes and extra specialty restaurant bookings. Drinks are expensive, however Oceania is lenient when bringing some alcohol for cabin consumption onboard. Mini bar is loaded with soft drinks of your choice. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2016

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Singapore to the South Pacific Pacific Eden Cruise Reviews
