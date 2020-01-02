"Third cruise overall, third with Royal, first through Asia. The overall experience had pluses and minuses when compared to previous sailings through the South Pacific (on Radiance and Explorer).
Pros - the indoor..."Read More
kwofperth
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Filters
1-10 of 39 Singapore Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
The cruise to nowhere is definitely nothing to recommend, difficult to book activities or restaurants, alternatively very long waiting time, some of the crew members do not behave appropriate, food variety OK but quality below average. Embarkation is a mess, you get checked 12 times before entering the boat. Kids activities are boring. Guest service counter often with very long waiting times. To ...
Everything was excellent on board the QoS sailing (to "nowhere"). Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore. Service was superb, activities were properly socially distanced and since we went on the 7th (which is the week school reopens here), there wasn't a crowd to contend with. Love the ship, ...
We booked this cruise as it was the first sailing by RCI after the pandemic had started, and it was one of the few travel options available to Singaporeans, and we are also regular RCI cruisers, so it was an easy decision.
As the pandemic was still going on at the time of this review, there were many safety measures in place. The sailing was only open to residents of Singapore, and no port ...
To mention little of the potential causes of hygiene issues onboard, we were advised by medical staff to be quarantined to our rooms after consulting them following our children's vomiting and diarrhoea starting from our second full day aboard. While in-room movies were comped, it wasn't exactly our idea to board a cruise ship only to watch movies in the cabin. We had to miss out on the shows and ...
This was the first cruise our family of four (2 x adults,2 x teenagers) had been on so we didn't know what to expect. I had been reading so-so reviews about Quantum of the Seas and I was apprehensive about what we would find. In summary - we thought the cruise was amazing and are so glad we went!
We embarked at Singapore and after a small hiccup were on the ship and eating lunch. After the ...
Third cruise overall, third with Royal, first through Asia. The overall experience had pluses and minuses when compared to previous sailings through the South Pacific (on Radiance and Explorer).
Pros - the indoor pool was a great space to relax with the kids outside of the harsh SE-Asian sun, with the air-conditioning just right (not too cold, not too hot). The Solarium was a beautiful space ...
Usually travel po and the old Thompson crushes
The food is a lot better on this ship, actual buffet is excellent , entertainment some excellent some not very good
A lot of passengers shore excursions all at same time very unorganised feeling like you are behind herded not a nice experience , one tender trip had to queue 50 mins in sweltering heat to get back on board , felt sorry for ...
-smoking area is situated next to swimming pools. Under a roof & not on open deck. Where children & families spend a lot of time. As an asthmatic I found this disgusting & a trigger for my asthma
- billing issues , My advice track your spending & keep an eye on your account. Extra charges were put onto accounts such as pool towel usage $100 & alcoholic beverages, supposedly purchased by a ...
We were all looking forward to this family holiday, Singapore to Singapore cruise and I have to say I am going to stick with Princess Cruise Line. The food was average, the fine dinning was not what I have experienced on the Princess ships, at times the chicken was very dry. One night in the food court the food manager came in for tea and sat next to us, and complained of the dry chicken and we ...
My wife and I just took a 5 day cruise on Quantum of the Seas out of Singapore. I have to admit I was a little apprehensive reading all of the reviews, and was worried that I was spending a lot of money for a trip that I would not be satisfied with. This could not be farther from the truth, in fact I am wondering if I was on the same ship as the people who wrote many of these reviews. Let me ...