Singapore to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
167 reviews

1-10 of 167 Singapore to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Misery at Seas

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
socalftdoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have always herard great things about Silverseas We did cruise with them several years ago, but we weren't very impressed at that time.. Regardlees , close friends asked to join them this most recent cruise... so we thought we would try it once more.. OK... here we go ship itself is great . Suites and public rooms are nicely done and kept up very well. The ship is clean.. The ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Not what we expected

Review for Carnival Splendor to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
best day ever
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise as the Splendor was in dry dock in Singapore before relocating to Australia and thought that the itinerary would suit my wife and myself . How wrong was I . Embarkation was a disaster . The check in people didn't open the desks for nearly 2 hrs after they were supposed to and then there was a stampede of people all trying to get on board at the same time . They should have ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Taste of Silver Sea

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
WanderingKiwi
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Having sailed on Viking, Holland America, Oceania, Celebrity, Windstar this was the ideal opportunity to test drive Silversea on a short cruise between Singapore & Bali. Embarkation was very slow as two ships leaving the same evening & queues for immigration were very long Superior Veranda was a great size & you could easily enjoy this size of cabin for a cruise of 2-3 weeks. Butler ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Very disappointed by handling of docking in Darwin

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Merwi
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

One of the reasons we chose this cruise is that we had never been to Darwin. Well. we still haven't! The Exit deck was changed from Deck 1 (as was widely advertised) to deck 4, and the ramp provided was incredibly steep. I hired a scooter for the express purpose of seeing Darwin, but it would not have been safe to take it down the incline, nor would I have been able to ride it back up. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Lost Luggage

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Francesca3
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Hi, I'm an experienced cruiser, but have never sailed with Royal Caribbean. My Mum (75)and I flew from Heathrow to Singapore, stayed overnight, and joined the voyager of the seas for the trip of a life time visiting Australia. We checked in our 2 cases, with full information stapled to handles, confirming we were on the voyager, as the Quantum of the seas was birthed beside. We ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Pleasant is not enough for a "Royal" cruise

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
leo27
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

It went wrong with the check in counter at the terminal of Marine Bay Cruise Terminal in Singapore. Before that awful experience everything went smooth. It was my wife’s Australian visa, although GRANTED, that caused the uproar. She is Filipina, a flight attended for 33 years with Cathay Pacific, and applied on line for an Australian Visa, which was granted within 3 days. The ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Singapore to Sydney - what a disappointment

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
wheelie2282
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed only once previously with RC on Ovation of the seas, from Sydney to New Zealand and back to Sydney, and had a great time so we decided to try the newly renovated Voyager of the Seas. No complaints whatsoever. What a disappointment this cruise was. The check in at Singapore was extremely unorganised. There are only two sets of elevators which for a ship of this size is ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with disabled person

PALACE AMAZING, THE REST IMPROVED ALONG THE WAY

Review for Explorer Dream to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
AzAndKylie
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This review would mainly be based on ‘The Palace’ which I would highly recommend. 14 nights, Singapore-Jakarta-Bali-Darwin-Cairns-Gladstone-Sydney. As this was a maiden voyage of this cruise line touring out of China, communication was the biggest hurdle. Once we got to the right port, check in seemed very unorganised. We chose a Palace Suite which was an upgraded package, and was advertised "A ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Refitted, but some issues remaining

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
xceo
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were glad to find the ship had been refitted during it's 8 day lay-over in Singapore, before the relocation cruise to Sydney. However engine problems meant we were given a revised itinerary for the cruise on boarding. Many people were unhappy as they had made prior arrangements for some scheduled ports of call. The ship could only manage half speed. $200 USD per person was credited to ship ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Sailing Home

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ellard52
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise special was offered in the Sunday paper offering flights from Sydney to Singapore, over night accommodation and cruise. Norwegian cruise line also offered a choice of drinks package, fine dining, wifi or fine dining for free. Cruises that are value for money are important for us as we are retired. The Norwegian Jewel was scheduled to be fully refurbished in Singapore the two weeks prior ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

