Silversea World Cruise Reviews

Those narrow streets are so cool
Bathroom sink
The bathtub. The shower is on the other side of the room.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
29 reviews

1-10 of 29 Silversea World Cruise Reviews

1st time on Silversea

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions. 1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: View Suite

Exceptional repatriation following COVID19 event.

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
Graham P
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

During a recent cruise on the Silver explorer of the Chilean fjords, a fellow guest was transferred to the local medical centre in the beautiful village of Tortel. As the local authorities were concerned that the guest was possibly infected with COVID19, all guests who were ashore were directed to return to the ship immediately. The ship was shortly thereafter granted permission to continue the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

RUSSIA ARCTIC TRANSIT - OLD SHIP, GOOD EXPEDITION

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
WBradfordGary
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this vessel due to cross over Russian Arctic on 25 day Voyage. The Expedition program ( under contract ) was good with most Arctic Ocean stops accomplished. However the vessel is an old ( 30+ years in service ) with poor public spaces and mediocre staff service. For two pax price ( $100,000) no real value here. SILVERSEA has taken older vessel and placed in “ expedition ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Class Oceanview Stateroom

Tower Bridge to Reykjavik

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to World Cruise

User Avatar
57 varieties
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have enjoyed Silversea Expedition cruising in the past. The small number of passengers, terrific Expedition Team combined with luxury that Silversea excel at make for a wonderful cruise. We boarded via the clipper boat for Tower Pier next to the Tower of London. We were checked in efficiently and went straight to Terrazza for a buffet lunch. As the ship started to fill with other ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Expedition cruise not too different from standard cruise

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to World Cruise

User Avatar
oz2310
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed Silversea before but chose this cruise for the itinerary and also to experience expedition cruising and find out the difference. Staff on board incl butler were great, cannot fault them , dining was also impressive , so was the quality and variety of the food and wines offered. The shore excursions were not too different from a standard cruise. Only one shore activity during ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Fabulous Itenerary ... Silversea becoming Fanatical about plastic

Review for Silver Discoverer to World Cruise

User Avatar
hotelinorbit
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Once in a lifetime Expedition itinerary. Aldabra ... Zodiacs to fabulous beaches ... Drift Snorkeling from the ocean into the Aldabra Lagoon ... Expedition crew is the only thing that kept this from becoming a very bad cruise. Stateroom was a bit small but thoughtfully designed and we found ample space for our 4 very big bags with drone equipment and lots of camera gear. Personal Butler ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: View Suite with Window

Expected better

Review for Silver Muse to World Cruise

User Avatar
DocJohn
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Silversea positions and prices itself at the top end of the market. We expected it to be good all of the time rather than most of the time. Our cabin butler was outstanding which was certainly a big plus. Restaurants usually but not always good and a couple of times particularly slow for no obvious reason. Sometimes thought the staff would have like to have been elsewhere! One expensive ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

WASTE OF TIME & MONEY

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to World Cruise

User Avatar
beachboy2019
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I booked this cruise believing it was going to be an active, challenging experience with the added bonus of visiting new areas that would otherwise be difficult to reach. Such as Sable Island. In anticipation we went out and spent a great deal of money purchasing the recommended clothing, insulated boots, and other supplied suggested by Silversea. WHAT A HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT!! We ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Midship Veranda Suite

This was not the expedition cruise we expected.

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to World Cruise

User Avatar
fak
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised twice previously with Silversea on their expedition cruises (Galapagos and Bering Strait) and when a couple we met last year on the Bering Strait cruise asked us to join them on this one we did so without hesitation. What we were expecting and what we got were two entirely different things. First of all on the two previous Silversea expeditions you would pick your next ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

Worst experience of our lives

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
PJSphotog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was to be a "cruise of a lifetime." I hope it is, because I never want to experience something so bad again, ever. The cruise was to be Nome to Nome, up to Wrangell Island, and along the Russian Arctic coast. 19 days of "nobody else gets here" cruising. The itinerary was changed a few days before we were to leave, for reasons of "fuel supplier restrictions" but the new itinerary was as ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: View Suite

