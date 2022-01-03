  • Newsletter
Silversea Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 33 Silversea Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

A new ship does not always mean a good cruise

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Nova

Chris_Germany
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The booking was triggered by a trip over Christmas and New Year with the destination Central America. Added to this was the cruise line's "reputation" in the premium segment. The ship is a very new ship (built in 2023) and therefore the condition of the ship is of course top. The cabins leave nothing to be desired. They are beautifully furnished and offer plenty of space and storage space. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Veranda Suite

A wonderful cruise to some challenging places

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Silver Shadow

Timbuktu123
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise primarily for the itiniary and except for the New Zealand ports (Auckland and Bay of Islands) everything was new to us. There is no doubt that sailing on a luxury ship like Silver Shadow through Melanesia, Micronesia and the Philippines can't get any better and Silversea did an excellent job choreographing the whole process. This was our first Silversea experience as we've ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Overrated

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Moon

dsweisz1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked the grand voyage for 70 days around Central and South America. Our 1st cruise with this company and likely our last. For 1/2 the money I wouldn’t bother writing this but for what they charge I feel compelled. The marketing and hype doesn’t match what was delivered. The food isn’t very good on the whole. It’s monotonous, poorly conceived and executed. I could write a book about what ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Overrated

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Moon

mimsyw
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose SilverSea for our once in a lifetime 70 day grand tour of South America because of its reputation in the industry. I was excited about the SALT kitchen and lab, and I was disappointed. The idea behind the SALT experience is that they offer food and classes that highlight the cuisine of the area you’re cruising, and I really like that. The issue was with the execution of the cuisine, which ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

A Gorgeous Ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Dawn

sbw1969
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed Silversea before and have always been happy. I was excited to be on a new class of ship. It did not disappoint. This was a New Year's sailing and the ship was packed, but it still felt spacious. We love the number of venues with outdoor seating as that is where we would rather be. Only one thing went horribly wrong and that was the Gala Dinner on NYE. It simply was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 2

Not up to 56 star standards

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Moon

FoxBlues
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and I travelled from Lima, Peru to Miami on Silver Moon Dec 2022 to Jan 2023. Good food, comfort and ship atmosphere are important. Have sailed many times with Princess and lately many times with Seabourn; now our favorite. Cabin We had a deluxe balcony suite which is about 8 inches narrower than the comparable Seabourn suite. The Silver Moon (SM) suite is not as practically or as ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Chaos from start to fish

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Spirit

Rutlandbelle2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked 2 back-to-back cruises. Boarding was a joke with only 2 lateral flow testing stations and registration (which itself took some 15 minutes) for 350+ passengers. What we didn't know was that the previous cruise had suffered a Covid outbreak, with all sorts of rumours about numbers circulating amongst those onboard. Thereafter, it soon became obvious that there were problems. 4 restaurants ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Beautiful ship, spectacular Panama Canal; Covid is hurting cruising

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Moon

Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

DH and I are experienced misc. luxury cruisers (though we have also tried Oceania, Celebrity, and Holland America), with no loyalty to any particular line. This 16-day Central America/Panama Canal cruise (originally planned to end in Peru, but changed a couple weeks before sailing due to Covid) was our first Moon cruise, though we had cruised with Silversea before on the older ships. We started ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Covid impacted Silver Spirit Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Spirit

popovova
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Covid clearly impacted this cruise. We were told that 10 percent of the crew was in quarantine, then told later that it was closer to 50%. This included the cruise director, who was absent the entire cruise, and the captain, who we were told was still providing direction and in charge. Reportedly, no crew member required medical treatment, which was great news. Of course, this impacted ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

A challenging 67 day cruise for me and the crew

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Moon

faucet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Grand Voyage experience, crew moral and hotel operations significantly improved under HD Marius’s direction compared to his predecessor who lacked experience. Pre cruise hotel stay at the Conrad were excellent. Transfer and embarkation were both time consuming and chaotic. It was hazardous from a Covid viewpoint due to lack of social distancing. The Silver Moon is a nicely designed ship with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Silversea Ships
Silver Shadow Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews
