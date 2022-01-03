Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Dawn

We have sailed Silversea before and have always been happy. I was excited to be on a new class of ship. It did not disappoint. This was a New Year's sailing and the ship was packed, but it still felt spacious. We love the number of venues with outdoor seating as that is where we would rather be. Only one thing went horribly wrong and that was the Gala Dinner on NYE. It simply was not ...