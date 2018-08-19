1. Embarkment in Venice was horrible at best. We had a water taxi from our hotel that was fine. We were felt off at a dock and our luggage was tagged and we were told to walk to the terminal. We were also told to follow all the signs. There were No signs, we walked at what looked like an abandoned warehouse area, finally saw a girl in the distance and asked were the Silver Dawn building was and ...
Chose the cruise to go to an area of the world that both the wife and I had not visited. Normally we have always traveled on smaller Silver Sea Ships and decided to go on the. larger ship the Muse and try it out. Overall a very nice and modern ship. However, the overall service, mainly dining, did not meet the normal Silver Sea level of excellence we have always experienced on previous ...
It was recommended to try and the dates worked into our time schedule. We thought it was a nice balance between being active and having time to relax on board ship. Having the personal Butler and maid was a very nice touch. All personnel on the ship were all nice, helpful and extremely pleasant. It would be nice if basic excursions were included in the pricing. We were disappointed that we were ...
We went with a wine group which selected the Silver Muse as its ship for the cruise. It is a new ship, having launched in 2017. Overall, the ship is very nice. It is a smaller ship about 600 passengers.
Much has been made of the 8 restaurants on board. What we found out is that if you want to go to a restaurant that requires reservations (Atlantide and Indochine are the only "walk in" ...
Ultra-luxury ship: Well, I don't know about that. It seemed a little bland. The decor is beige on beige for the most part.
Cabin: Bed is extremely comfortable. Pillows are comfortable. Bathroom is well-appointed. Balcony over the sea is smallish (two people only) but nice. Small love-seat. TV's are in the mirrors, which is fine unless there is a reflection because you would like to ...
We sailed on this ship because of the itinerary and because we had sailed on the Silver Whisper 9 years ago -- that time the ship was exceptional and we have wonderful memories of that cruise. The ship is now showing its age and needs a complete makeover - - not just a change of the carpet - - a complete makeover. It needs to be modernized both as to technology and aesthetics - - furniture and ...
First off, what is it about air conditioning? I had the thermostat turned all the way down in my room and the temperature was still just marginally cool. Definitely not comfortable enough for me to get a good nights sleep. And on the last night I found out that the entire ship was on one central system and not really adjustable by room. Even the observation room was not adjustable. So stick a ...
We had sailed on the Silver Muse before and enjoyed it very much. It is a beautiful ship, and the deluxe verandah cabin is the best in that category of any ship we have sailed on. The service is amazing. Our butler knew our needs before we even asked! He was thoughtful, professional, and always available when we needed anything.
We noticed some of the same problems with the process of making ...
We wanted to try the Silver Muse after hearing all about it when on the Silver Spirit. It’s amazing. I can’t actually think of anything that needs to change. The suites are lovely. We were on the eighth floor so it was quiet and the suite so spacious. We didn’t see much of our butler but given the demands of the more elderly American passengers I think their work was cut out !
We tried every ...
We have cruised several times - ocean and river. The Silver Muse was a beatiful ship. Service and food excellent. Entertaiment can be better. Organization and managment of passengers at ports of call well done. The butler service offers all you need in no time. There are no general restaurants so you choose the type of food ahead of time. There was only one night when the restaurant we wanted to ...