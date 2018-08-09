We picked this Alaska cruise for timing and length with our work schedules. This was my first time in Alaska and my partner's second. Alaska was amazing, the weather was perfect, the scenery amazing, people genuine. The cruise was overall was not five star. We had sailed with Silversea prior to Covid and I'm sure this had a lot to do with expectation versus reality. The pre Covid sailing with ...
We were sadly disappointed from the start when the Muse "broke" and we we didn't depart until a day later than scheduled. We had already spent two days in Vancouver exploring the city, so the offer of a "free excursion" to see the city was of no interest. We had already seen everything offered! We're still waiting to hear the details of the "15% credit of our cruise cost for a future cruise." ...
This was our first cruise with Silversea (my first with any line) but will not be our last. We felt pampered and enjoyed our meals consistently throughout the 7 days. The ship and our cabin were bright and clean. The staff were cheerful and polite. We were fortunate to have sunny and fairly warm weather in Alaska throughout our cruise. Going in September we were concerned a bit about this, ...
This was our 9th Silversea cruise all previous being on Spirit and Shadow, so we were keen to sample the Muse.
We stayed in Fairmont Waterfront pre cruise, and exceptional hotel, top tip, choose a harbour view Gold floor room.
It was a mixed experience on the Muse.
The new Musification decor and the ship did not disappoint, a stunning ship and much improved over the older ships.
The ...
I chose this cruise because of the size of the ship and the cruise lines reputation.
Embarkation was sooo easy... best ever actually... our cabin was huge, loved it. Our butler, Richard was lovely, very attentive and anticipated all our needs. Entertainment was ok... nothing to write home about.... but the ports, service and ship.... perfect! Read so many negative reviews before sailing- was ...
I was on a cruise that happened to be the cruise that a couple of insurance companies seemed to have bought large room blocks to give as prizes to their best sales people. I was very disappointed in the overall "party atmosphere" of the people who received the free cruises from the insurance companies. I chose SilverSea to not have to be confronted with loud, uproarious crowds; therefore, I spent ...
This was our first cruise and a trip of a lifetime to Alaska.We looked at many cruise lines and we felt that this would be a good value. We were not wrong. Silver Seas is first class. I do wish that port time was longer but we did cover a lot of ground (or sea)... I cannot say enough about the crew and how wonderful they were. Pleasant, professional and just what was promoted by the cruise line. ...
My husband and I wanted to do an Alaskan cruise and had a good experience on Silver Seas in the Adriatic. The ship was ready when we got to port in Vancouver and our check-in and bag arrival to the room were seamless. Our "butler," Ardvin, was a wonderful human being and attentive without being obsequious or intrusive. Each day, the housekeeper, Wendy, had the room spotless and inviting. Meals on ...
There were several factors leading to our disappointment.
First, the ship is showing its age. It is clean but is definitely not what one would expect from a luxury cruise. The style was dated and the appointments, chairs sofas and flooring were well worn.
Second, the front desk customer service was very disappointing. We requested a room upgrade at check in and we were willing to pay ...
We were looking for a smaller ship with high-end values and we found it on the Silver Shadow. The tours were excellent and our cabin (808) was perfect. We loved our butler and maid. Embarkation and debarkation were extremely smooth and efficient. Would love to do it all over again. Unfortunately, since we booked only 2 months in advance we were not able to book the 2 speciality restaurants. ...