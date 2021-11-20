Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Whisper

The Silver Whisper is advertised as an upscale ship. I guess it depends on what you are looking for on your cruise. Our voyage in the Caribbean was a great disappointment in many respects. The ship itself it's very nice but not great. . The best thing about the Whisper is the crew. They are outstanding in every way. Drinks are free and that's great. On the other hand, the food was consistently ...