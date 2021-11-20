My wife and I started cruising with Seabourn in 1999 a few years before Carnival aquired them. We achieved diamond status while watching Carnival slowly choking the life out of the brand with budget cuts. We left Seabourn at the doorstep to the hospice. We weren’t around for the funeral. Carnival recently tried sell the corpse but nobody wanted to buy it. They have resorted to selling off the ...
This was our first Silversea cruise, having been on Seabourn, Azamara , R7S and Viking.
On the positive side , the staff were attentive and the level of service was exemplary. We also were pleased that the dress code was well followed : Even on casual nights everyone was very smart , and the formal nights were a real occasion. (Other cruise lines seem to be letting standards drop).
We are ...
I have traveled with Silversea before to the Med, and when I saw this 7 day itinerary in the Caribbean in the middle of the Midwestern winter on the new-ish Silver Dawn, I was completely on board, pun intended. Sadly, as I noted in my cruise survey, Silversea has only 10 and 11 day Caribbean itineraries in 2024 and 2025 which are impossible for me due to my work schedule, so this might be my first ...
This is exactly the opposite of Crystal. Crystal had an old beat up hard product but fantastic service good food and attention to detail. Great lectures.
The ship itself is lovely and a true 10. The dining service is not nearly as good as one of the big ships. I'll call the food okay but certainly not outstanding..
Educational lectures average to poor. Main dining service is just hit and ...
My wife and I chose Silversea to experience another luxury cruise line after recently (Nov 21) having sailed in the Mediterranean with Seabourn. The embarkation process was smooth in Fort Lauderdale and we were soon on the ship. We boarded after 2 pm and the cabins were ready at 4 pm. Our initial impression of the Silver Dawn was that while a new ship, the interior decoration was quite ...
Ship decor is stunning. Staff was awesome and go above and beyond.
The ship had few public bathrooms.
The food was average and disappointing. I had many meals where I did not finish eating the entree. Main dining room is poorly managed steaks were tough and flavorless.
The Salt bar is lovely and has a wonderful staff.
Cooking class was another highlight. The chef was sincere and ...
We’ve sailed 4 times with Silversea - but never again!
We paid $45,000 for a Silver Suite on Deck 11. Well worth the extravagance - great comfort and butler service very good.
And there the satisfaction ended!
Food aboard is adequate; quality of meat 2 notches below what were used to. Lamb and beef poor. Lobster and turbot very good. Shrimps watery from freezer.
Quality of food ...
Just finished up a Christmas cruise to the West Indies on the Silver Dawn. Eleven days, Ft. Lauderdale – Ft. Lauderdale. Ship almost full.
Embarkation: No real problem. It did take about 40 minutes, but this was more because of the procedures of the Ft. Lauderdale port rather than Silversea. Passengers were allowed on at 2pm greeted with a warm welcome and a cold towel. Suites were not ready ...
This was our fourth cruise on the Spirit. We love the staff and the ship. Butler and room attendent were very good. Upon arrival cleanliness was definitely suspect. We complained and they fixed that day and going forward no real issues. We only had service to the room in the evening. Covid spread was definitely all around us particularly in our mid ship level 6 location thus our desire to not have ...
The Silver Whisper is advertised as an upscale ship. I guess it depends on what you are looking for on your cruise. Our voyage in the Caribbean was a great disappointment in many respects. The ship itself it's very nice but not great. . The best thing about the Whisper is the crew. They are outstanding in every way.
Drinks are free and that's great. On the other hand, the food was consistently ...