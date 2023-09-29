Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained.
The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good.
Problem areas were as follows:
Intermittent very slow ...
Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing
My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise:
Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think..
Pros:
The ship is very clean
Most of the staff are great and try very hard
Elevators are fast
Check in was easy and fast
All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable
Food ...
We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time.
First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received.
Pros:
Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
It is the newest Silverseaship for me . I was looking g forward to the Thermal spa and cooking classes and silver note. Regrettably the Note and cooking g classes impossible to get a reservation. One books and then it’s cancelled because no space.
The FCC is very inexperienced ( joined Silversea the day I boarded this cruise) and not up to Silversea standards. I got a quote from him in writing ...
Booked this cruise with my wife who chickened out because she had come down with covid on our previous cruise (see Feb. 2023 Celebrity Edge review)-took our 17 year old brilliant grandson instead. I chose this particular cruise Lisbon-southern Spain, Morocco-because SilverSea Dawn excursions included Jewish historical and cultural sites as well as the more typical. Of course a brand new ship of ...
We traveled Lisbon to Lisbon for 21 days starting mid-October. We chose this cruise because it included many ports we had not visited previously. Unfortunately, they had to cancel two ports - Tangier and Casablanca - presumably due to the situation in the Mideast. But they substituted an extra night in Malaga and Lisbon, so that was fine. Since we have previously cruised with Seabourn, we were ...
First cruise under Royal Caribbean brand ! Have enjoyed Several SS cruises before it was sold.
RC had already bumped us from maiden voyage on Dawn so have been reluctant to revisit SS , however the new design Nova enticed us to return.
New design has positive and negative aspects. The constant during our cruise was the outstanding efficiency and friendliness on the entire crew. ...
Just returned from 16days on Silversea newest ship the Nova. While the ship is beautiful and the service for the most part was exceptional as always on Silversea I personally( actually several passengers agreed ) the Nova was not my cup of tea. The color palette thru out is very monochromatic and frankly dull. The spacious deserted long, long passages within the ship connecting venues made us ...
We were on the ship for 17 Days Lisbon to Lisbon which wasn't a back to back when we booked it but it was split at a later date when the itinerary was totally changed
We have cruised with Silversea 3 times before (Shadow and Spirit twice) but saw an interesting itinerary on a new ship and thought we would give it a go. Here is how our cruise turned out which was not what we had hoped ...