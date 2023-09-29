Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Nova

We were on the ship for 17 Days Lisbon to Lisbon which wasn't a back to back when we booked it but it was split at a later date when the itinerary was totally changed We have cruised with Silversea 3 times before (Shadow and Spirit twice) but saw an interesting itinerary on a new ship and thought we would give it a go. Here is how our cruise turned out which was not what we had hoped ...